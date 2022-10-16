2022 Australian Moto3 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Izan Guevara SPA Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 37m 38.762s 2 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 37m 39.107s 3 Sergio Garcia SPA Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 37m 39.222s 4 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 37m 39.322s 5 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 37m 46.190s 6 John McPhee GBR Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 37m 46.258s 7 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 37m 46.336s 8 Joel Kelso AUS CIP Green Power (KTM) 37m 46.337s 9 Dennis Foggia ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) 37m 55.556s 10 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 37m 55.593s 11 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 37m 55.828s 12 Carlos Tatay SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 37m 56.530s 13 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 37m 56.646s 14 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 38m 0.116s 15 Jaume Masia SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 38m 1.176s 16 Andrea Migno ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 38m 18.857s 17 Kaito Toba JPN CIP Green Power (KTM) 38m 20.561s 18 Adrian Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 38m 20.588s 19 Lorenzo Fellon FRA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 38m 20.590s 20 Elia Bartolini ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 38m 20.599s 21 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 38m 20.708s 22 Nicola Fabio Carraro ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 38m 20.768s 23 Ana Carrasco SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 38m 21.515s 24 Alberto Surra ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 38m 33.402s Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) DNF Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) DNF Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Leopard Racing (Honda) DNF Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) DNF Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) DNF Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) DNF

Izan Guevara wins the Australian Moto3 Grand Prix at Phillip Island and with it the 2022 world championship.

Roughed up by Oncu on the opening lap, Guevara fought his way from eighth to join the lead pack after a couple of laps.

While nearest title rival Dennis Foggia was never in contention, third in the standings Garcia led the early running to play spoiler to team-mate Guevara's championship celebrations.

Guevara first took the lead on lap 9 of 23 but was unable to break away and the final lap began with Oncu leading a four-rider fistfight from Garcia, Guevara and Sasaki.

Guevara soon wrestled his way to the front once again, while Garcia was held up behind Oncu, clearing the way for Guevarato claim a sixth win of the year and become world champion for the first time.

Guevara will move up to Moto2 next season, again with the Aspar team, alongside Jake Dixon.

The race took place on a dry track with some wet patches after earlier rain.

2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1

23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1

00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1

03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2

04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2

05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2

Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3

23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3

00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3

02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1

03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2

03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4

04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1

04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2

05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1

05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2

Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October

23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up

23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up

23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up

01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race

02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race

04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race