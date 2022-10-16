2022 Australian Moto3 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Race Results
Race results from the 2022 Australian Moto3 Grand Prix at Phillip Island.
|2022 Australian Moto3 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|37m 38.762s
|2
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|37m 39.107s
|3
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|37m 39.222s
|4
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|37m 39.322s
|5
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|37m 46.190s
|6
|John McPhee
|GBR
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|37m 46.258s
|7
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|37m 46.336s
|8
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|37m 46.337s
|9
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|37m 55.556s
|10
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|37m 55.593s
|11
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|37m 55.828s
|12
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|37m 56.530s
|13
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|37m 56.646s
|14
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|38m 0.116s
|15
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|38m 1.176s
|16
|Andrea Migno
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|38m 18.857s
|17
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|38m 20.561s
|18
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|38m 20.588s
|19
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|38m 20.590s
|20
|Elia Bartolini
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|38m 20.599s
|21
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|38m 20.708s
|22
|Nicola Fabio Carraro
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|38m 20.768s
|23
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|38m 21.515s
|24
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|38m 33.402s
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|DNF
Izan Guevara wins the Australian Moto3 Grand Prix at Phillip Island and with it the 2022 world championship.
Roughed up by Oncu on the opening lap, Guevara fought his way from eighth to join the lead pack after a couple of laps.
While nearest title rival Dennis Foggia was never in contention, third in the standings Garcia led the early running to play spoiler to team-mate Guevara's championship celebrations.
Guevara first took the lead on lap 9 of 23 but was unable to break away and the final lap began with Oncu leading a four-rider fistfight from Garcia, Guevara and Sasaki.
Guevara soon wrestled his way to the front once again, while Garcia was held up behind Oncu, clearing the way for Guevarato claim a sixth win of the year and become world champion for the first time.
Guevara will move up to Moto2 next season, again with the Aspar team, alongside Jake Dixon.
The race took place on a dry track with some wet patches after earlier rain.
2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)
Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October
23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1
23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1
00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1
03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2
04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2
05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2
Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October
23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3
23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3
00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3
02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1
03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2
03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4
04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1
04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2
05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1
05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2
Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October
23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up
23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up
23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up
01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race
02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race
04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race