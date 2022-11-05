2022 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 ^2 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 1'29.921s 18/19 332k 2 ^5 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.105s 20/22 332k 3 ^7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.267s 17/18 332k 4 ^4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.310s 22/24 326k 5 ˅1 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.358s 23/23 329k 6 ^7 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.379s 19/20 331k 7 ^2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.403s 19/21 332k 8 ^6 Joan Mir SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.462s 20/22 326k 9 ^2 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.467s 18/21 331k 10 ˅5 Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) +0.494s 12/13 332k 11 ^5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.510s 19/20 326k 12 ˅6 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.525s 17/23 326k 13 ˅11 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.574s 20/22 332k 14 ˅13 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.633s 21/22 332k 15 ˅3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.660s 12/17 327k 16 ^1 Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.947s 20/22 326k 17 ^1 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.036s 17/18 329k 18 ^3 Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +1.135s 21/21 324k 19 ^3 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.172s 17/17 326k 20 ^3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* +1.176s 19/19 327k 21 ˅2 Cal Crutchlow GBR WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) +1.200s 20/20 326k 22 ˅7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* +1.766s 6/10 329k 23 ^1 Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* +1.832s 16/18 326k 24 ˅4 Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +2.547s 3/4 326k

Key:

^X Rider is X positions higher than FP2.

= Rider is same position as FP2.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than FP2.

The top ten riders after FP3 (combined times) receive direct access to the second and final part of qualifying...

Riders directly to Qualifying 2 - Top 10 Combined Practice Times: Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 2 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 4 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 7 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP) 8 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 9 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 10 Joan Mir SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)

* Rookie



Official Valencia MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 29.401s (2016)

Fastest race lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.042s (2022)

Jack Miller moves to the top in Free Practice 3 for the Valencia MotoGP season finale as title contenders Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo both claimed direct access to Qualifying 2.

But while Quartararo held a safe third as the final minutes began, world championship leader Bagnaia was under pressure after being pushed out of the top ten.

The factory Ducati star briefly climbed to sixth but was nudged back to ninth, meaning an anxious end to the session. The #63 was then helped back to the pits by Johann Zarco after appearing to run out of fuel.

Pramac's Zarco was second this morning ahead of an impressive third for KTM's Brad Binder, fighting back after an earlier fall.

Friday leader Luca Marini was fourth ahead of Quartararo, who must win Sunday's race to have any chance of pulling off a shock title victory over Bagnaia.

Meanwhile, the likes of Alex Rins and Enea Bastianini (another faller) missed the top ten and will need to take part in this afternoon's Qualifying 1.

The session was stopped in the opening minutes due to a fast fall for Marco Bezzecchi, which left his VR46 machine on fire. The Italian was unharmed.

Can Fabio Quartararo win the Valencia title showdown? | MotoGP 2022 Video of Can Fabio Quartararo win the Valencia title showdown? | MotoGP 2022

Valencian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

MotoGP has its first title showdown since 2017 at Valencia this weekend, with Francesco Bagnaia 23-points clear of reigning champion Fabio Quartararo.Bagnaia will be crowned Ducati’s first MotoGP champion since Casey Stoner in 2007, and Italy’s first since mentor Valentino Rossi in 2009, unless Quartararo wins the Valencia race and Bagnaia then fails to finish in the top 14.The fight for third is much hotter contest with Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini separated by just one point and Jack Miller also in mathematical contention (-23 points).Aprilia holds a 5-point advantage over Yamaha for second place behind Ducati in the constructors’ standings, with Aprilia 28-points clear of Red Bull KTM for runner-up in the teams’ championship.Valencia will be the final race for Suzuki, world champions with Joan Mir in 2020, which is leaving MotoGP.Rookies Remy Gardner and Darryn Binder will be making their last MotoGP appearances before switching to WorldSBK and Moto2 respectively next season, when Cal Crutchlow will revert to Yamaha testing duties and RNF joins forces with Aprilia.An official post-race test will be held at Valencia on Tuesday, when nine riders (including rookie Augusto Fernandez) will make their debut with new teams for 2023.

Friday November 4

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

13.10pm - MotoGP FP2

14.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday November 5

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

13.10pm - MotoGP Q1

13.35pm - MotoGP Q2

14.10pm - Moto2 Q1

14.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday November 6

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

13.00pm - MotoGP race