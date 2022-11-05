2022 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Free Practice (3) Results

5 Nov 2022
Jack Miller, MotoGP, Valencia MotoGP, 5 November

Free Practice (3) results from the Valencia MotoGP at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the 20th and final round of the 2022 world championship.

2022 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Free Practice (3) Results
Pos RiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1^2Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)1'29.921s18/19332k
2^5Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.105s20/22332k
3^7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.267s17/18332k
4^4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.310s22/24326k
5˅1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.358s23/23329k
6^7Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.379s19/20331k
7^2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.403s19/21332k
8^6Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.462s20/22326k
9^2Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.467s18/21331k
10˅5Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)+0.494s12/13332k
11^5Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.510s19/20326k
12˅6Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.525s17/23326k
13˅11Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.574s20/22332k
14˅13Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.633s21/22332k
15˅3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.660s12/17327k
16^1Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.947s20/22326k
17^1Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.036s17/18329k
18^3Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.135s21/21324k
19^3Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.172s17/17326k
20^3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*+1.176s19/19327k
21˅2Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)+1.200s20/20326k
22˅7Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*+1.766s6/10329k
23^1Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*+1.832s16/18326k
24˅4Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+2.547s3/4326k

Key:
^X Rider is X positions higher than FP2.
= Rider is same position as FP2.
˅X Rider is X positions lower than FP2.

The top ten riders after FP3 (combined times) receive direct access to the second and final part of qualifying...

Riders directly to Qualifying 2 - Top 10 Combined Practice Times:
PosRiderNatTeam
1Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)
2Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)
3Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)
4Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
6Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)
7Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Factory (RS-GP)
8Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)
9Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)
10Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)

* Rookie

Official Valencia MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 29.401s (2016)
Fastest race lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.042s (2022)

Jack Miller moves to the top in Free Practice 3 for the Valencia MotoGP season finale as title contenders Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo both claimed direct access to Qualifying 2.

But while Quartararo held a safe third as the final minutes began, world championship leader Bagnaia was under pressure after being pushed out of the top ten.

The factory Ducati star briefly climbed to sixth but was nudged back to ninth, meaning an anxious end to the session. The #63 was then helped back to the pits by Johann Zarco after appearing to run out of fuel.

Pramac's Zarco was second this morning ahead of an impressive third for KTM's Brad Binder, fighting back after an earlier fall.

Friday leader Luca Marini was fourth ahead of Quartararo, who must win Sunday's race to have any chance of pulling off a shock title victory over Bagnaia.

Meanwhile, the likes of Alex Rins and Enea Bastianini (another faller) missed the top ten and will need to take part in this afternoon's Qualifying 1.

The session was stopped in the opening minutes due to a fast fall for Marco Bezzecchi, which left his VR46 machine on fire. The Italian was unharmed.

MotoGP has its first title showdown since 2017 at Valencia this weekend, with Francesco Bagnaia 23-points clear of reigning champion Fabio Quartararo.

Bagnaia will be crowned Ducati’s first MotoGP champion since Casey Stoner in 2007, and Italy’s first since mentor Valentino Rossi in 2009, unless Quartararo wins the Valencia race and Bagnaia then fails to finish in the top 14.

The fight for third is much hotter contest with Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini separated by just one point and Jack Miller also in mathematical contention (-23 points).

Aprilia holds a 5-point advantage over Yamaha for second place behind Ducati in the constructors’ standings, with Aprilia 28-points clear of Red Bull KTM for runner-up in the teams’ championship.

Valencia will be the final race for Suzuki, world champions with Joan Mir in 2020, which is leaving MotoGP.

Rookies Remy Gardner and Darryn Binder will be making their last MotoGP appearances before switching to WorldSBK and Moto2 respectively next season, when Cal Crutchlow will revert to Yamaha testing duties and RNF joins forces with Aprilia.

An official post-race test will be held at Valencia on Tuesday, when nine riders (including rookie Augusto Fernandez) will make their debut with new teams for 2023.

Valencian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday November 4

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

13.10pm - MotoGP FP2

14.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday November 5

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

13.10pm - MotoGP Q1

13.35pm - MotoGP Q2

14.10pm - Moto2 Q1

14.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday November 6

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

13.00pm - MotoGP race

Sepang: 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)258 
2=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)235(-23)
3=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)212(-46)
4=Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)211(-47)
5=Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)189(-69)
6=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)168(-90)
7=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)166(-92)
8=Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)148(-110)
9^1Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)138(-120)
10˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)136(-122)
11=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)122(-136)
12^1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)113(-145)
13˅1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)111(-147)
14=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*106(-152)
15=Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-181)
16=Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)56(-202)
17=Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)50(-208)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)46(-212)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)36(-222)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-235)
21=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)15(-243)
22=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*12(-246)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*10(-248)
24^1Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)10(-248)
25˅1Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*10(-248)
26=Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)2(-256)
 