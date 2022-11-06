2022 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Warm-up Results

Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 1'30.885s 8/11 327k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.041s 5/12 326k 3 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.098s 6/13 332k 4 Joan Mir SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.212s 11/13 329k 5 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.288s 9/13 327k 6 Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) +0.305s 9/13 334k 7 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.348s 8/11 329k 8 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.365s 4/9 327k 9 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.367s 10/12 331k 10 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.383s 6/13 327k 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.385s 6/11 324k 12 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.408s 10/11 331k 13 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.573s 7/12 324k 14 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.582s 11/11 323k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.588s 11/11 327k 16 Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.617s 5/12 323k 17 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.627s 10/12 320k 18 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* +0.685s 9/11 326k 19 Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +0.707s 13/13 320k 20 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.809s 6/10 327k 21 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* +0.870s 8/13 326k 22 Cal Crutchlow GBR WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) +1.109s 10/12 321k 23 Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +1.259s 6/8 321k 24 Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* +2.437s 8/11 324k * Rookie



Official Valencia MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 29.401s (2016)

Fastest race lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.042s (2022)

Johann Zarco and Marc Marquez lead warm-up for the Valencia MotoGP season finale, while Francesco Bagnaia had the edge over title rival Fabio Quartararo during the final session before their title showdown.

It was the first time this weekend that world championship leader Bagnaia has been quicker than the Frenchman, although the pair were only 9th and 11th respectively.

Quartararo, who must win the race and hope Bagnaia is 15th or lower to deny the Ducati star of this year's crown, will start from fourth with Bagnaia lining up eighth this afternoon.

Marquez, starting second on the grid but battling sickness all weekend, was fastest for much of the 20-minute session using the soft front and medium rear tyres, until a late lap from Zarco dipped 0.041s under on softs front and rear.

This afternoon's race is Marquez's last chance to save Honda from being the only manufacturer with a winless 2022 campaign.

Jack Miller, who will join Marquez and pole man Jorge Martin on the front row for his final Ducati race, completed a top three covered by less than a tenth of a second.

The cooler morning conditions meant plenty of soft tyres, front and rear, were in use this morning. However, Michelin expects the 'vast majority' of riders to fit the hard front and medium rear tyre options this afternoon.

Valencian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

MotoGP has its first title showdown since 2017 at Valencia this weekend, with Francesco Bagnaia 23-points clear of reigning champion Fabio Quartararo.Bagnaia will be crowned Ducati’s first MotoGP champion since Casey Stoner in 2007, and Italy’s first since mentor Valentino Rossi in 2009, unless Quartararo wins the Valencia race and Bagnaia then fails to finish in the top 14.The fight for third is much hotter contest with Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini separated by just one point and Jack Miller also in mathematical contention (-23 points).Aprilia holds a 5-point advantage over Yamaha for second place behind Ducati in the constructors’ standings, with Aprilia 28-points clear of Red Bull KTM for runner-up in the teams’ championship.Valencia will be the final race for Suzuki, world champions with Joan Mir in 2020, which is leaving MotoGP.Rookies Remy Gardner and Darryn Binder will be making their last MotoGP appearances before switching to WorldSBK and Moto2 respectively next season, when Cal Crutchlow will revert to Yamaha testing duties and RNF joins forces with Aprilia.An official post-race test will be held at Valencia on Tuesday, when nine riders (including rookie Augusto Fernandez) will make their debut with new teams for 2023.

Friday November 4

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

13.10pm - MotoGP FP2

14.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday November 5

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

13.10pm - MotoGP Q1

13.35pm - MotoGP Q2

14.10pm - Moto2 Q1

14.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday November 6

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

13.00pm - MotoGP race