2022 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Warm-up Results

6 Nov 2022
Warm-up results from the Valencia MotoGP at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the 20th and final round of the 2022 world championship.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)1'30.885s8/11327k
2Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.041s5/12326k
3Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.098s6/13332k
4Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.212s11/13329k
5Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.288s9/13327k
6Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)+0.305s9/13334k
7Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.348s8/11329k
8Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.365s4/9327k
9Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.367s10/12331k
10Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.383s6/13327k
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.385s6/11324k
12Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.408s10/11331k
13Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.573s7/12324k
14Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.582s11/11323k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.588s11/11327k
16Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.617s5/12323k
17Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.627s10/12320k
18Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*+0.685s9/11326k
19Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+0.707s13/13320k
20Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.809s6/10327k
21Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*+0.870s8/13326k
22Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)+1.109s10/12321k
23Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.259s6/8321k
24Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*+2.437s8/11324k
* Rookie

Official Valencia MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 29.401s (2016)
Fastest race lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.042s (2022)

Johann Zarco and Marc Marquez lead warm-up for the Valencia MotoGP season finale, while Francesco Bagnaia had the edge over title rival Fabio Quartararo during the final session before their title showdown.

It was the first time this weekend that world championship leader Bagnaia has been quicker than the Frenchman, although the pair were only 9th and 11th respectively.

Quartararo, who must win the race and hope Bagnaia is 15th or lower to deny the Ducati star of this year's crown, will start from fourth with Bagnaia lining up eighth this afternoon.

Marquez, starting second on the grid but battling sickness all weekend, was fastest for much of the 20-minute session using the soft front and medium rear tyres, until a late lap from Zarco dipped 0.041s under on softs front and rear.

This afternoon's race is Marquez's last chance to save Honda from being the only manufacturer with a winless 2022 campaign.

Jack Miller, who will join Marquez and pole man Jorge Martin on the front row for his final Ducati race, completed a top three covered by less than a tenth of a second.

The cooler morning conditions meant plenty of soft tyres, front and rear, were in use this morning. However, Michelin expects the 'vast majority' of riders to fit the hard front and medium rear tyre options this afternoon.

MotoGP has its first title showdown since 2017 at Valencia this weekend, with Francesco Bagnaia 23-points clear of reigning champion Fabio Quartararo.

Bagnaia will be crowned Ducati’s first MotoGP champion since Casey Stoner in 2007, and Italy’s first since mentor Valentino Rossi in 2009, unless Quartararo wins the Valencia race and Bagnaia then fails to finish in the top 14.

The fight for third is much hotter contest with Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini separated by just one point and Jack Miller also in mathematical contention (-23 points).

Aprilia holds a 5-point advantage over Yamaha for second place behind Ducati in the constructors’ standings, with Aprilia 28-points clear of Red Bull KTM for runner-up in the teams’ championship.

Valencia will be the final race for Suzuki, world champions with Joan Mir in 2020, which is leaving MotoGP.

Rookies Remy Gardner and Darryn Binder will be making their last MotoGP appearances before switching to WorldSBK and Moto2 respectively next season, when Cal Crutchlow will revert to Yamaha testing duties and RNF joins forces with Aprilia.

An official post-race test will be held at Valencia on Tuesday, when nine riders (including rookie Augusto Fernandez) will make their debut with new teams for 2023.

Valencian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday November 4

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

13.10pm - MotoGP FP2

14.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday November 5

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

13.10pm - MotoGP Q1

13.35pm - MotoGP Q2

14.10pm - Moto2 Q1

14.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday November 6

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

13.00pm - MotoGP race

Sepang: 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)258 
2=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)235(-23)
3=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)212(-46)
4=Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)211(-47)
5=Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)189(-69)
6=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)168(-90)
7=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)166(-92)
8=Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)148(-110)
9^1Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)138(-120)
10˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)136(-122)
11=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)122(-136)
12^1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)113(-145)
13˅1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)111(-147)
14=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*106(-152)
15=Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-181)
16=Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)56(-202)
17=Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)50(-208)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)46(-212)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)36(-222)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-235)
21=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)15(-243)
22=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*12(-246)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*10(-248)
24^1Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)10(-248)
25˅1Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*10(-248)
26=Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)2(-256)
 