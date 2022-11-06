With cooler conditions catching out several riders in the early stages of Saturday’s FP3, riders were remaining more cautious during the opening few laps in MotoGP Warm-up.

Jack Miller led the way early on after setting a 1:31.265s, with Joan Mir second in what is his last appearance for Suzuki ahead of their departure from the world championship.

Also a clear contender for victory, Marc Marquez then jumped ahead of the Ducati rider after setting the first sub 1m 31s lap of the session.

As Marquez made an early return to pit lane, Miller looked set to overhaul the Honda rider after posting the best third sector of anyone. However, the Australian ultimately lost out in the final section of the circuit.

Fabio Quartararo was also beginning to find pace aboard his M1 Yamaha as he went fifth fastest, while title rival Francesco Bagnaia was down in eighth, the same position he will start the race in.

As Zarco and Enea Bastianini helped make it three Ducatis inside the top four, Marquez’s time at the front was proving tough to beat.

But that changed with just under four minutes remaining as Zarco set a time of 1:30.885s - 0.041s clear of Marquez.

Down in 11th place, Quartararo was seemingly content with his performance as he chose not to use the final couple of minutes as a chance to improve his time - the Yamaha rider returned to pit lane.

Unchallenged through to the checkered flag, Zarco ended the final warm-up session of the season fastest from Marquez and Miller. Title contenders Bagnaia and Quartararo were ninth and 11th respectively.