Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'37.161s 6/6 295k 2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.238s 4/6 298k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.278s 6/6 295k 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.324s 6/6 298k 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.376s 4/6 297k 6 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.381s 5/6 288k 7 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.424s 5/6 291k 8 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.470s 4/6 295k 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.547s 6/6 291k 10 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.632s 4/6 295k 11 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.726s 6/6 292k 12 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.742s 4/6 291k 13 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.754s 5/6 291k 14 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.787s 4/6 293k 15 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.801s 4/6 294k 16 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.816s 5/6 295k 17 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.864s 5/6 291k 18 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.225s 5/6 291k 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.429s 4/6 293k 20 Stefan Bradl GER Team HRC (RC213V) +1.448s 5/6 290k 21 Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.464s 5/6 298k 22 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +1.799s 4/6 293k 23 Iker Lecuona SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.122s 6/6 290k

* Rookie

Official Jerez MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 36.170s (2022)

Fastest race lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.669s (2022)

Just 12th in the Sprint, Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha received a much-needed boost by being fastest in an overcast morning warm-up for the 2023 Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.

However, it remains to be seen if the front-end problems that have left the 2021 world champion 'unable to lean the bike' in the slow corners return when following other riders in the afternoon heat.

Sprint winner Brad Binder and Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin completed the top three with title leader Marco Bezzecchi in fourth for VR46 Ducati.

The Red Bull KTM trio of wild-card Dani Pedrosa, Binder and Jack Miller - sixth, third and first respectively in the Saturday race - spent the end of the session on track together.

Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who split Binder and Miller on the Sprint podium, was fifth for Ducati.

Quartararo's team-mate Franco Morbidelli has a Long Lap penalty to serve in this afternoon's race after the multi-rider incident that brought out red-flags on the opening lap of the Sprint.

Marc Marquez will MISS the Spanish GP â Video of Marc Marquez will MISS the Spanish GP â

Enea Bastianini tried to return to action after being side-lined by shoulder injuries in the season-opening sprint race but withdrew on Saturday morning due to ongoing pain.

Marc Marquez is missing his third event in a row due to hand injuries sustained in his collision with Miguel Oliveira in Portimao.The eight time world champion is being replaced at Jerez by Honda WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona, who raced in MotoGP for Tech3 KTM during the 2020 and 2021 seasons with a best finish of sixth place. Lecuona, 23, took a WorldSBK podium last season and is currently ninth in the early 2023 standings.



31-time MotoGP winner Dani Pedrosa is also re-joining the premier-class grid this weekend, as a KTM wild-card. It is Pedrosa’s first grand prix appearance since Austria 2021 and first at Jerez since his final full-time season, at Repsol Honda, in 2018.



Pol Espargaro continues to recover from multiple injuries in Portugal and is again replaced at Tech3 by Pedrosa’s fellow KTM test rider Jonas Folger.

