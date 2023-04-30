2023 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, round 4 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'37.161s
|6/6
|295k
|2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.238s
|4/6
|298k
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.278s
|6/6
|295k
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.324s
|6/6
|298k
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.376s
|4/6
|297k
|6
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.381s
|5/6
|288k
|7
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.424s
|5/6
|291k
|8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.470s
|4/6
|295k
|9
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.547s
|6/6
|291k
|10
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.632s
|4/6
|295k
|11
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.726s
|6/6
|292k
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.742s
|4/6
|291k
|13
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.754s
|5/6
|291k
|14
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.787s
|4/6
|293k
|15
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.801s
|4/6
|294k
|16
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.816s
|5/6
|295k
|17
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.864s
|5/6
|291k
|18
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.225s
|5/6
|291k
|19
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+1.429s
|4/6
|293k
|20
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Team HRC (RC213V)
|+1.448s
|5/6
|290k
|21
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.464s
|5/6
|298k
|22
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+1.799s
|4/6
|293k
|23
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+2.122s
|6/6
|290k
* Rookie
Official Jerez MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 36.170s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.669s (2022)
Just 12th in the Sprint, Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha received a much-needed boost by being fastest in an overcast morning warm-up for the 2023 Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.
However, it remains to be seen if the front-end problems that have left the 2021 world champion 'unable to lean the bike' in the slow corners return when following other riders in the afternoon heat.
Sprint winner Brad Binder and Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin completed the top three with title leader Marco Bezzecchi in fourth for VR46 Ducati.
The Red Bull KTM trio of wild-card Dani Pedrosa, Binder and Jack Miller - sixth, third and first respectively in the Saturday race - spent the end of the session on track together.
Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who split Binder and Miller on the Sprint podium, was fifth for Ducati.
Quartararo's team-mate Franco Morbidelli has a Long Lap penalty to serve in this afternoon's race after the multi-rider incident that brought out red-flags on the opening lap of the Sprint.
Enea Bastianini tried to return to action after being side-lined by shoulder injuries in the season-opening sprint race but withdrew on Saturday morning due to ongoing pain.
Marc Marquez is missing his third event in a row due to hand injuries sustained in his collision with Miguel Oliveira in Portimao.The eight time world champion is being replaced at Jerez by Honda WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona, who raced in MotoGP for Tech3 KTM during the 2020 and 2021 seasons with a best finish of sixth place. Lecuona, 23, took a WorldSBK podium last season and is currently ninth in the early 2023 standings.
31-time MotoGP winner Dani Pedrosa is also re-joining the premier-class grid this weekend, as a KTM wild-card. It is Pedrosa’s first grand prix appearance since Austria 2021 and first at Jerez since his final full-time season, at Repsol Honda, in 2018.
Pol Espargaro continues to recover from multiple injuries in Portugal and is again replaced at Tech3 by Pedrosa’s fellow KTM test rider Jonas Folger.