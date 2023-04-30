2023 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Warm-up Results

30 Apr 2023
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 29 April

Warm-up results from the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, round 4 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'37.161s6/6295k
2Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.238s4/6298k
3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.278s6/6295k
4Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.324s6/6298k
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.376s4/6297k
6Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.381s5/6288k
7Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.424s5/6291k
8Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.470s4/6295k
9Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.547s6/6291k
10Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.632s4/6295k
11Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.726s6/6292k
12Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.742s4/6291k
13Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.754s5/6291k
14Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.787s4/6293k
15Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.801s4/6294k
16Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.816s5/6295k
17Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.864s5/6291k
18Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.225s5/6291k
19Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+1.429s4/6293k
20Stefan BradlGERTeam HRC (RC213V)+1.448s5/6290k
21Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.464s5/6298k
22Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)+1.799s4/6293k
23Iker LecuonaSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.122s6/6290k

* Rookie

Official Jerez MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 36.170s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.669s (2022)

Just 12th in the Sprint, Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha received a much-needed boost by being fastest in an overcast morning warm-up for the 2023 Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.

However, it remains to be seen if the front-end problems that have left the 2021 world champion 'unable to lean the bike' in the slow corners return when following other riders in the afternoon heat.

Sprint winner Brad Binder and Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin completed the top three with title leader Marco Bezzecchi in fourth for VR46 Ducati.

The Red Bull KTM trio of wild-card Dani Pedrosa, Binder and Jack Miller - sixth, third and first respectively in the Saturday race - spent the end of the session on track together.

Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who split Binder and Miller on the Sprint podium, was fifth for Ducati.

Quartararo's team-mate Franco Morbidelli has a Long Lap penalty to serve in this afternoon's race after the multi-rider incident that brought out red-flags on the opening lap of the Sprint.

Marc Marquez will MISS the Spanish GP â

Enea Bastianini tried to return to action after being side-lined by shoulder injuries in the season-opening sprint race but withdrew on Saturday morning due to ongoing pain.

Marc Marquez is missing his third event in a row due to hand injuries sustained in his collision with Miguel Oliveira in Portimao.The eight time world champion is being replaced at Jerez by Honda WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona, who raced in MotoGP for Tech3 KTM during the 2020 and 2021 seasons with a best finish of sixth place. Lecuona, 23, took a WorldSBK podium last season and is currently ninth in the early 2023 standings.

31-time MotoGP winner Dani Pedrosa is also re-joining the premier-class grid this weekend, as a KTM wild-card. It is Pedrosa’s first grand prix appearance since Austria 2021 and first at Jerez since his final full-time season, at Repsol Honda, in 2018.

Pol Espargaro continues to recover from multiple injuries in Portugal and is again replaced at Tech3 by Pedrosa’s fellow KTM test rider Jonas Folger.
 

 