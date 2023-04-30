Spanish MotoGP starting grid: How today's race will begin

Aleix Espargaro Jack Miller Jorge Martin Brad Binder Francesco Bagnaia Dani Pedrosa Miguel Oliveira Johann Zarco Luca Marini Maverick Vinales Takaaki Nakagami Alex Marquez Marco Bezzecchi Franco Morbidelli Fabio di Giannantonio Fabio Quartararo Raul Fernandez Alex Rins Stefan Bradl Joan Mir Augusto Fernandez Jonas Folger Iker Lecuona

Marc Marquez will MISS the Spanish GP

Mooney VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi entered the weekend with an 11-point advantage at the top of the MotoGP standings but, after he fell and finished ninth in the sprint race, that lead is now just two points ahead of factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia.

Bagnaia, starting from fifth, will fancy moving into the lead of the championship after Sunday because Bezzecchi qualified in 13th.

Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia will start from pole position. On Saturday he started well but was overtaken by KTM duo Brad Binder (who won the sprint) and Jack Miller who will aim to extend their glory into Sunday.

Notably, 2021 champion Fabio Quartararo is 16th.