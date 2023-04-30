Spanish MotoGP starting grid: How today's race will begin

30 Apr 2023
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

This is how today's Spanish MotoGP's starting grid will look...

  1. Aleix Espargaro
  2. Jack Miller
  3. Jorge Martin
  4. Brad Binder
  5. Francesco Bagnaia
  6. Dani Pedrosa
  7. Miguel Oliveira
  8. Johann Zarco
  9. Luca Marini
  10. Maverick Vinales
  11. Takaaki Nakagami
  12. Alex Marquez
  13. Marco Bezzecchi
  14. Franco Morbidelli
  15. Fabio di Giannantonio
  16. Fabio Quartararo
  17. Raul Fernandez
  18. Alex Rins
  19. Stefan Bradl
  20. Joan Mir
  21. Augusto Fernandez
  22. Jonas Folger
  23. Iker Lecuona

Marc Marquez will MISS the Spanish GP

Mooney VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi entered the weekend with an 11-point advantage at the top of the MotoGP standings but, after he fell and finished ninth in the sprint race, that lead is now just two points ahead of factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia.

Bagnaia, starting from fifth, will fancy moving into the lead of the championship after Sunday because Bezzecchi qualified in 13th.

Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia will start from pole position. On Saturday he started well but was overtaken by KTM duo Brad Binder (who won the sprint) and Jack Miller who will aim to extend their glory into Sunday.

Notably, 2021 champion Fabio Quartararo is 16th.

 