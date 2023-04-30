Although Rossi retired from MotoGP after the 2021 season, and his VR46 MotoGP team uses Ducati machinery, the nine-time world champion has continued to use Yamaha bikes for training and leisure.

The new agreement between Rossi and Yamaha is described as a 'multi-year ambassador service'.

“For sure, this agreement between me and Yamaha gives a great emotion,” said Rossi, who won four of his MotoGP titles with Yamaha and is present at Jerez for this weekend's Spanish MotoGP. “We worked together for many years in the past, so it feels natural.

“During my MotoGP career I rode Yamaha bikes as part of my contract. But even after retiring, I kept using Yamaha bikes because I enjoy it.

“I‘m happy that the agreement is now signed, so Yamaha and I get to work together in this new set-up.”

Yamaha Racing managing director Lin Jarvis said: “Of course, this is a great moment for Yamaha and it‘s also an emotional development for the fans, who I‘m sure miss Valentino‘s presence in MotoGP since he retired from his successful career.

“Valentino and his M1 shared a special bond. His arrival at Yamaha was the catalyst that completely changed our MotoGP racing programme to the point that Valentino and Yamaha almost became synonymous.

“Together we achieved many wins, podiums, and four championships, and then there are also the moments behind the scenes: the hard work but also the fun parts and the shared passion for racing.

“We always considered Valentino as ’family‘, and as soon as he expressed his desire to keep using Yamaha bikes and to become a Brand Ambassador, we went to work to make it happen. We are thrilled that Valentino is now officially our ambassador.”

The news follows ongoing speculation that VR46 - currently leading the MotoGP standings with Marco Bezzecchi - could become Yamaha’s satellite team in future.

The team, which runs Bezzecchi and Rossi’s young brother Luca Marini on 2022 spec Desmosedicis, has a contract with Ducati until the end of next season.