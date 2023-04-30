2023 Spanish MotoGP: New World Championship standings

30 Apr 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 30 April

New World Championship standings after Sunday's Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, round 4 of 20.

Spanish MotoGP: New World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1^1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)87 
2˅1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)65(-22)
3^3Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)62(-25)
4^7Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)49(-38)
5˅2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)48(-39)
6^1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)48(-39)
7^1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)48(-39)
8˅4Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-40)
9˅4Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)46(-41)
10=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)41(-46)
11˅2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)40(-47)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)34(-53)
13^1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)29(-58)
14˅1Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)21(-66)
15^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)17(-70)
16˅1Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*17(-70)
17=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)14(-73)
18^3Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)13(-74)
19˅1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)7(-80)
20˅1Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-82)
21˅1Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-82)
22=Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)4(-83)
23=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)3(-84)
24NAStefan BradlGERTeam HRC (RC213V)2(-85)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

