2023 Spanish MotoGP: New World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Sunday's Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, round 4 of 20.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|^1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|87
|2
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|65
|(-22)
|3
|^3
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|62
|(-25)
|4
|^7
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|49
|(-38)
|5
|˅2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|48
|(-39)
|6
|^1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|48
|(-39)
|7
|^1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|48
|(-39)
|8
|˅4
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|47
|(-40)
|9
|˅4
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|46
|(-41)
|10
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|41
|(-46)
|11
|˅2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|40
|(-47)
|12
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|34
|(-53)
|13
|^1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|29
|(-58)
|14
|˅1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|21
|(-66)
|15
|^1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|17
|(-70)
|16
|˅1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|17
|(-70)
|17
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|14
|(-73)
|18
|^3
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|13
|(-74)
|19
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|7
|(-80)
|20
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-82)
|21
|˅1
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-82)
|22
|=
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|4
|(-83)
|23
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|3
|(-84)
|24
|NA
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Team HRC (RC213V)
|2
|(-85)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie