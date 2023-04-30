Spanish MotoGP: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 ^1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 87 2 ˅1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 65 (-22) 3 ^3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 62 (-25) 4 ^7 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 49 (-38) 5 ˅2 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 48 (-39) 6 ^1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 48 (-39) 7 ^1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 48 (-39) 8 ˅4 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-40) 9 ˅4 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 46 (-41) 10 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 41 (-46) 11 ˅2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 40 (-47) 12 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 34 (-53) 13 ^1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 29 (-58) 14 ˅1 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 21 (-66) 15 ^1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 17 (-70) 16 ˅1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 17 (-70) 17 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 14 (-73) 18 ^3 Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 13 (-74) 19 ˅1 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 7 (-80) 20 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-82) 21 ˅1 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-82) 22 = Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 4 (-83) 23 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 3 (-84) 24 NA Stefan Bradl GER Team HRC (RC213V) 2 (-85)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie