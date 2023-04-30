Factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia won in Jerez to reclaim the lead of the MotoGP standings from Marco Bezzecchi, who fell.

But Bagnaia had to overcome a one-place penalty by the Stewards who deemed an overtake of Jack Miller excessively aggressive.

Is Pecco Bagnaia his own worst enemy in MotoGP? Video of Is Pecco Bagnaia his own worst enemy in MotoGP?

Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli also faced penalties at Jerez, but Miller escaped sanction despite leaving Jorge Martin gesticulating with fury.

“My comments on the Stewards this weekend are not very good,” Tardozzi told BT.

“I think the penalties to Quartararo and Morbidelli were unfair. They were race accidents.

“Also, Pecco found space. He went in. Jack closed the line.

“What if Martin closed the line when Miller was in the last corner, inside of him?

“Why didn’t they give a penalty to Jack too?

“I think the Stewards have to revise their decisions.

“This is a man’s sport. A hard sport. It can happen.”

Tardozzi was asked by BT if he wanted a revision of this race’s decisions, or a revision of the Stewards panel itself.

He answered: “Maybe. I don’t know. Already it’s too many races and years that all of the riders have complained about this.

“I don’t know why nobody takes a decision.

“But, anyway, it is not my problem. It is Dorna’s problem.

“They have to decide if they want PlayStation races, or a man’s races.”