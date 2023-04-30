Confirmation from RNF Aprilia read: "Miguel has a dislocation of the humerus of his left shoulder, which was put back in at the medical center. Initial checks didn’t reveal any fractures, but he will be further checked in the hospital."

Oliveira was wiped out by Yamaha rider Quartararo, who had also made contact with Marco Bezzecchi, at Jerez.

Worryingly for Oliveira this represents the second injury caused by another rider crashing into him so far this season.

Just three grand prix laps into 2023, he was wiped out of a race by Marc Marquez, and the injuries caused ruled him out of the following week's Argentina MotoGP.

After Quartararo crashed into him in Jerez, it means that Oliveira has completed only one out of four grands prix in 2023.

He is now facing a potential spell on the sidelines depending on the severity and the recovery time of his shoulder injury.