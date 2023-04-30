Francesco Bagnaia - 10

(Qualified 5th, finished 1st)

(Sprint race result - P2)

After a very strong performance in the Sprint to claim P2, Bagnaia bounced back from his recent Grand Prix errors to win in fine style. Getting stronger and stronger as the race went on, Bagnaia set the fastest lap of the race with five laps remaining, before taking the lead away from Brad Binder with three laps to go. The world champion is now back in a familiar spot as the leader in the MotoGP standings.

Brad Binder - 10

(Qualified 4th, finished 2nd)

(Sprint race result - P1)

Like Bagnaia, Binder leaves Jerez with a first and second place in what was his and KTM’s strongest weekend of the season. Binder looked on course for a double victory and remained in the hunt until the checkered flag, although Bagnaia’s defence was just too strong.

Jack Miller - 8.5

(Qualified 2nd, finished 3rd)

(Sprint race result - P3)

A superb double podium in what was also Miller’s best weekend since moving to KTM from Ducati. The Australian was a contender throughout both races but just lacked the final few tenths needed to become a race winner this weekend. What was a big highlight for Miller and Binder were the starts as both riders took the lead on two separate occasions as four race starts were held in total due to red flags.

Jorge Martin - 8

(Qualified 3rd, finished 4th)

(Sprint race result - P4)

After causing a collision in the Grand Prix of the Americas, one that led to him not finishing the race, Martin managed to respond with two fourth place results. A strong weekend for the Spaniard as he brings himself back up the championship standings.

Aleix Espargaro - 6

(Qualified 1st, finished 5th)

(Sprint race result - DNF)

A difficult rider to grade this weekend as qualifying was sensational, however, Espargaro gave up the lead on all four stars due to poor launches, while he also crashed out of the Sprint race whilst lying in P5.

Luca Marini - 7

(Qualified 9th, finished 6th)

(Sprint race result - P10)

Again quicker than his teammate, Marini was consistently inside the top ten during the Grand Prix although he failed to make an impression on the riders ahead.

Dani Pedrosa - 9.5

(Qualified 6th, finished 7th)

(Sprint race result - P6)

After topping FP1 in his first MotoGP round of the season, KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa remained sensational throughout the weekend. Pedrosa looked like he could have grabbed pole before ending both races in solid points scoring positions.

Alex Marquez - 5.5

(Qualified 12th, finished 8th)

(Sprint race result - DNF)

Marquez showed promise again during free practice but struggled to turn that pace into results as he failed to finish the Sprint race, although that was due to Franco Morbidelli causing a collision with the Gresini rider. In the Grand Prix Marquez responded with a solid eighth place result.

Takaaki Nakagami - 5

(Qualified 11th, finished 9th)

(Sprint race result - DNF)

Like his former teammate Marquez, Nakagami looked like he could have been a contender for the top six during practice, however, when it came to crunch time the Japanese rider was unable to deliver anything better than P9.

Fabio Quartararo - 2.5

(Qualified 16th, finished 10th)

(Sprint race result - P12)

Fast in race pace, Quartararo was limited by his shocking qualifying result of 16th. The Yamaha rider made two great starts, one of which was of no benefit due to a red flag, while the first race start in the Grand Prix saw him wipe out Miguel Oliveira after contact with Marco Bezzecchi.

Franco Morbidelli - 3.5

(Qualified 14th, finished 11th)

(Sprint race result - P16)

While Morbidelli also struggled, he did out-qualify Quartararo although that was the highlight of his weekend as he struggled to make progress in the races.

Fabio Di Giannantonio - 4

(Qualified 15th, finished 12th)

(Sprint race result - P11)

Di Giannantonio’s second season as a MotoGP rider has so far been better than his rookie campaign, although the Italian continues to struggle compared to Marquez and was quiet throughout both races in Jerez.

Augusto Fernandez - 4.5

(Qualified 21st, finished 13th)

(Sprint race result - P17)

Fernandez salvaged points during the Grand Prix which was largely based on riders having issues ahead of him. The Spaniard crashed in the Sprint but was able to take part after a red flag meant the race restarted.

Raul Fernandez - 3.5

(Qualified 17th, finished 15th)

(Sprint race result - 14th)

Like the two riders ahead of him, Fernandez profited from others retiring from the race, however, the main concern for him will be the speed, or lack thereof, that was again evident this weekend. Fernandez finished behind Honda test rider Stefan Bradl.

Alex Rins - 3

(Qualified 18th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P13)

After the highs of COTA, Rins suffered a shocker at his home race after qualifying in only 18th place. The races didn’t get much better as he failed to score in the Sprint before crashing out on lap one of the restarted Grand Prix.

Maverick Vinales - 5

(Qualified 10th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P7)

Similar to Espargaro, Vinales again failed to get the results Aprilia should have this weekend as his race pace was very strong. But after a poor Q2, Vinales only managed seventh in the Sprint before his chain snapped on the final lap of the Grand Prix, resulting in an unfortunate retirement. Vinales was seventh at the time of the issue.

Miguel Oliveira - 7.5

(Qualified 7th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P5)

After a brilliant performance in the Sprint race, one that resulted in him finishing as the top Aprilia rider, Oliveira was wiped out on the main race after Quartararo lost the front-end of his Yamaha when sandwiched between the Portuguese rider and Bezzecchi.

Marco Bezzecchi - 3.5

(Qualified 13th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P9)

Bezzecchi has relinquished the championship lead after struggling for form throughout the weekend. The Italian was unlucky to be caught up in race incidents in both the Sprint and Grand Prix. However, Bezzecchi did manage to take part in the races a second time around and scored one point in the Sprint. Bezzecchi then crashed out at turn six.

Johann Zarco - 3.5

(Qualified 8th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P8)

Zarco’s mixed 2023 season continued at Jerez as he showed strong pace in the Grand Prix but crashed out of fifth place shortly after overtaking Espargaro.

Joan Mir - 2

(Qualified 20th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - DNF)

After struggling throughout the opening three rounds, Mir arguably had his worst race weekend as a factory Honda rider as his Sprint race crash was followed up by another race-ending fall on lap two of the Grand Prix.