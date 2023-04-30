2023 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 39m 29.085s 2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.221s 3 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.119s 4 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +1.942s 5 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +4.760s 6 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +6.329s 7 Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +6.371s 8 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +14.952s 9 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +15.692s 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +15.846s 11 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +17.209s 12 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +17.911s 13 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +19.010s 14 Stefan Bradl GER Team HRC (RC213V) +27.294s 15 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +36.371s 16 Iker Lecuona SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +36.753s 17 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +47.146s Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) DNF Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) DNF Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) DNF Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) DNF Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) DNF Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) DNS

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia denies a charging Brad Binder to win a rough-and-tumble Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, which saw a restart, injury, penalties and hard passes.

Binder's KTM team-mate Jack Miller completed a close podium in third.

With Binder out front, Bagnaia had been told by the FIM Stewards to hand second back to Miller in the middle stages, after a hard (but not unfair) pass at the Turn 6 hairpin.

Meanwhile, Jorge Martin was also left shaking his head when Miller lunged inside to retake third at the final corner shortly after Bagnaia let the Australian back past.

Bagnaia eventually regained second when Miller ran wide with ten laps to go, putting the Ducati star 0.7s behind Sprint race winner Binder.

The top seven were still covered by a few seconds as the final stages began, with Binder keeping just out of Bagnaia's reach until four laps to go.

The reigning champion, who has crashed out of the last two Sunday races, then snatched the lead with a carefully set-up braking move into the final corner.

The Ducati star fired out the fastest first sector of the race to try and stamp out Binder's challenge... to no avail! Binder's sliding RC16 was back within striking of the Desmosesdici with two laps to go.

The South African was crawling all over Bagnaia's rear wheel by the final corners of the last lap. But Bagnaia remained wheel perfect to the flag, with Miller only 0.8s from victory in third for another double KTM rostrum.

A crash for VR46 Ducati's Marco Bezzecchi meant Bagnaia has now regained the 2023 title lead.

Oliveira injured, Quartararo Long Lap penalty... Then another

Just as on Saturday’s Sprint, a multi-rider incident at Turn 2 forced a red flag and resulted in a controversial penalty.

After team-mate Franco Morbidelli was given a Long Lap for Saturday's incident, Monster Yamaha team-mate Fabio Quartararo was judged to be the offender on Sunday, the Frenchman falling after becoming sandwiched between Marco Bezzecch and Miguel Oliveira.

Bezzecchi stayed on, but Quartararo fell and took down the luckless Oliveira, who instead returned in an ambulance and was later diagnosed with a dislocated left shoulder.

Quartararo's penalty seemed harsh, but things got even worse when he clipped the outer white line while serving the Long Lap... and was given another.

Starting from a MotoGP worst of 16th, Quartararo eventually finished tenth.

Joan Mir, Alex Rins and Johann Zarco joined Bezzecchi in crashing out while Maverick Vinales' chain broke on the final lap.

Although double the distance of the Sprint, temperatures were cooler than Saturday and all riders chose the medium front and rear tyres (nobody electing to fit the hard front after Binder changed to the medium on the grid).

An official test will be held back at the Jerez circuit on Monday.

Enea Bastianini tried to return to action after being side-lined by shoulder injuries in the season-opening sprint race but withdrew on Saturday morning due to ongoing pain.

Marc Marquez missed his third event in a row due to hand injuries sustained in his collision with Miguel Oliveira in Portimao. The eight-time world champion was replaced at Jerez by Honda WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona, who raced in MotoGP for Tech3 KTM during the 2020 and 2021 seasons with a best finish of sixth place. Lecuona, 23, took a WorldSBK podium last season and is currently ninth in the early 2023 standings.



31-time MotoGP winner Dani Pedrosa was also re-joining the premier-class grid, as a KTM wild-card. It was Pedrosa’s first grand prix appearance since Austria 2021 and first at Jerez since his final full-time season, at Repsol Honda, in 2018.



Pol Espargaro continues to recover from multiple injuries in Portugal and was again replaced at Tech3 by Pedrosa’s fellow KTM test rider Jonas Folger.