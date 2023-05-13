French MotoGP Sprint: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 94 2 ^1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 71 (-23) 3 ˅1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 68 (-26) 4 ^3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 60 (-34) 5 ^1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 54 (-40) 6 ^3 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 50 (-44) 7 ˅2 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 49 (-45) 8 ˅4 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 49 (-45) 9 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-47) 10 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 41 (-53) 11 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 40 (-54) 12 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 34 (-60) 13 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 31 (-63) 14 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 21 (-73) 15 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 17 (-77) 16 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 17 (-77) 17 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 14 (-80) 18 = Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 13 (-81) 19 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 12 (-82) 20 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-89) 21 = Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-89) 22 = Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 4 (-90) 23 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 3 (-91) 24 = Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) 2 (-92)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie