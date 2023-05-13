2023 Le Mans Sprint Race: New MotoGP World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Saturday's French MotoGP Sprint race at Le Mans, round 5 of 20.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|94
|2
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|71
|(-23)
|3
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|68
|(-26)
|4
|^3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|60
|(-34)
|5
|^1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|54
|(-40)
|6
|^3
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|50
|(-44)
|7
|˅2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|49
|(-45)
|8
|˅4
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|49
|(-45)
|9
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|47
|(-47)
|10
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|41
|(-53)
|11
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|40
|(-54)
|12
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|34
|(-60)
|13
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|31
|(-63)
|14
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|21
|(-73)
|15
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|17
|(-77)
|16
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|17
|(-77)
|17
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|14
|(-80)
|18
|=
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|13
|(-81)
|19
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|12
|(-82)
|20
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-89)
|21
|=
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-89)
|22
|=
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|4
|(-90)
|23
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|3
|(-91)
|24
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|2
|(-92)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie