2023 Le Mans Sprint Race: New MotoGP World Championship standings

13 May 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP sprint race, French MotoGP, 13 May

New World Championship standings after Saturday's French MotoGP Sprint race at Le Mans, round 5 of 20.

French MotoGP Sprint: New World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)94 
2^1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)71(-23)
3˅1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)68(-26)
4^3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)60(-34)
5^1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)54(-40)
6^3Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)50(-44)
7˅2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)49(-45)
8˅4Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)49(-45)
9˅1Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-47)
10=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)41(-53)
11=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)40(-54)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)34(-60)
13=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)31(-63)
14=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)21(-73)
15=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)17(-77)
16=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*17(-77)
17=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)14(-80)
18=Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)13(-81)
19=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)12(-82)
20=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-89)
21=Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-89)
22=Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)4(-90)
23=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)3(-91)
24=Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)2(-92)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

 