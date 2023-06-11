2023 Italian MotoGP: New World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Sunday's Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 6 of 20.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|131
|2
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|110
|(-21)
|3
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|107
|(-24)
|4
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|92
|(-39)
|5
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|88
|(-43)
|6
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|72
|(-59)
|7
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|62
|(-69)
|8
|^1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|54
|(-77)
|9
|^2
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|54
|(-77)
|10
|˅2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|53
|(-78)
|11
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|47
|(-84)
|12
|^1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|46
|(-85)
|13
|˅1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|41
|(-90)
|14
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|31
|(-100)
|15
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|27
|(-104)
|16
|^1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|24
|(-107)
|17
|˅1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|21
|(-110)
|18
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|15
|(-116)
|19
|=
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|13
|(-118)
|20
|^7
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|8
|(-123)
|21
|˅1
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|7
|(-124)
|22
|˅1
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Ducati (GP23)
|5
|(-126)
|23
|˅1
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-126)
|24
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-126)
|25
|˅1
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|4
|(-127)
|26
|˅1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|3
|(-128)
|27
|˅1
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2
|(-129)
|28
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|0
|(-131)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie