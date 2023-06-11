Italian MotoGP: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 131 2 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 110 (-21) 3 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 107 (-24) 4 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 92 (-39) 5 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 88 (-43) 6 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 72 (-59) 7 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 62 (-69) 8 ^1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 54 (-77) 9 ^2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 54 (-77) 10 ˅2 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 53 (-78) 11 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-84) 12 ^1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 46 (-85) 13 ˅1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 41 (-90) 14 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 31 (-100) 15 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 27 (-104) 16 ^1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 24 (-107) 17 ˅1 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 21 (-110) 18 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 15 (-116) 19 = Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 13 (-118) 20 ^7 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 8 (-123) 21 ˅1 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 7 (-124) 22 ˅1 Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) 5 (-126) 23 ˅1 Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-126) 24 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-126) 25 ˅1 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 4 (-127) 26 ˅1 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 3 (-128) 27 ˅1 Stefan Bradl GER Repsol Honda (RC213V) 2 (-129) 28 = Iker Lecuona SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 0 (-131)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie