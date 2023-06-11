2023 Italian MotoGP: New World Championship standings

11 Jun 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Italian MotoGP, 10 June

New World Championship standings after Sunday's Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 6 of 20.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)131 
2=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)110(-21)
3=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)107(-24)
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)92(-39)
5=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)88(-43)
6=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)72(-59)
7=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)62(-69)
8^1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)54(-77)
9^2Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)54(-77)
10˅2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)53(-78)
11˅1Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-84)
12^1Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)46(-85)
13˅1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)41(-90)
14=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*31(-100)
15=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)27(-104)
16^1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)24(-107)
17˅1Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)21(-110)
18=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)15(-116)
19=Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)13(-118)
20^7Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)8(-123)
21˅1Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)7(-124)
22˅1Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati (GP23)5(-126)
23˅1Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-126)
24˅1Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-126)
25˅1Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)4(-127)
26˅1Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)3(-128)
27˅1Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)2(-129)
28=Iker LecuonaSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)0(-131)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

