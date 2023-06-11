Francesco Bagnaia - 10

(Qualified 1st, finished 1st)

(Sprint race result - P1)

Quickly becoming king of the sprints, Bagnaia backed up his new lap record in qualifying with a third victory out of six races. Bagnaia was even more dominant in the main Grand Prix as he led every lap en route to victory, reminding everyone why he’s currently the rider to beat in MotoGP. Bagnaia’s win has seen him open up a comfortable gap in the championship standings over Marco Bezzecchi.

Jorge Martin - 9

(Qualified 6th, started 5th, finished 2nd)

(Sprint race result - P3)

Under intense pressure from his teammate during the sprint, Martin placed his Pramac machine in all the right places as he beat Zarco to the line by less than one tenth. Finishing one place ahead of Zarco again during Sunday’s main race, Martin was able to avoid coming under pressure this time around.

Johann Zarco - 8.5

(Qualified 9th, finished 3rd)

(Sprint race result - P4)

One of the standout riders when it came to both races, Zarco made up for a poor qualifying session by demonstrating very good race pace, something that’s often been a strength of his throughout the opening six rounds. Zarco was struggling to find a way through on Alex Marquez and Luca Marini, but after the Gresini rider crashed out at turn two, and Marini running wide at the final corner, the Frenchman was untroubled from that point onwards.

Luca Marini - 7

(Qualified 4th, started 3rd, finished 4th)

(Sprint race result - P5)

After looking like an early contender for the podium in the Sprint, Marini was unable to follow the four Ducatis ahead of him as he got the better of Miller and Marquez for P5. Marini put up a much better fight during the main Grand Prix and even looked like the favourite for P3 at the mid-race stage, however, Zarco’s pace was too strong late on.

Brad Binder - 6.5

(Qualified 11th, finished 5th)

(Sprint race result - P11)

After being penalised in the sprint race after it was deemed he caused a collision, Binder bounced back with a very solid performance. The KTM rider was the first non-Ducati as he comfortably beat teammate Jack Miller.

Aleix Espargaro - 6

(Qualified 8th, finished 6th)

(Sprint race result - P8)

After a painful start to the weekend when Espargaro crashed his bicycle in the lead up to the event, the Aprilia rider put together a gritty performance in order to claim points in both races. Faster than teammate Maverick Vinales when it mattered most, which has not been the case anywhere near as much as 2022.

Jack Miller - 6

(Qualified 5th, started 4th, finished 7th)

(Sprint race result - P6)

After a very strong start, so much so that Miller took the lead away from Bagnaia, the factory KTM rider soon lost pace as a train of riders built up behind him. Miller eventually finished in seventh, but given the start he made and pace of Binder, P7 will be a disappointment for the Australian.

Marco Bezzecchi - 7

(Qualified 7th, finished 8th)

(Sprint race result - P2)

Despite being on the third row for the sprint, Bezzecchi made quick progress especially when rain began to fall on the opening few laps, before attempting to challenge Bagnaia for victory. That was ultimately a step too far for the Mooney VR46 Ducati rider…

Enea Bastianini - 8

(Qualified 12th, finished 9th)

(Sprint race result - P9)

On his return to MotoGP action Bastianini claimed points finishes in both races. Although he was unable to show the same pace as many Ducati riders ahead of him, the Italian was impressive after missing nearly the entire season thus far.

Franco Morbidelli - 3.5

(Qualified 14th, finished 10th)

(Sprint race result - P16)

What started out as a tough weekend for Morbideli and Yamaha ended with the Italian managing to out-perform Fabio Quartararo. However, Yamaha’s flaws were again highlighted as Morbidelli was passed several times by Bastianini on the straights, despite having slightly better race pace.

Fabio Quartararo - 3.5

(Qualified 15th, finished 11th)

(Sprint race result - P10)

Another disastrous weekend for the 2021 world champion who is finding life at Yamaha very difficult in 2023. Quartararo was unusually quiet throughout the Grand Prix as he came across the line to take 11th. The 24-year-old is already 77 points off series leader Bagnaia.

Maverick Vinales - 3

(Qualified 13th, finished 12th)

(Sprint race result - P13)

What is quickly becoming a season of potential without the results to match, Vinales was extremely fast in practice before losing out in qualifying one. The Aprilia rider lost out again at the start of the main Grand Prix which led to another frustrating race for the former Yamaha rider.

Takaaki Nakagami - 3

(Qualified 16th, finished 13th)

(Sprint race result - P17)

Another quiet weekend for Nakagami who continues to struggle aboard his LCR Honda. The Japanese rider was as high as 12th before losing out to Vinales late on.

Fabio Di Giannantonio - 2.5

(Qualified 19th, finished 14th)

(Sprint race result - P14)

On pole at Mugello last season, Di Giannantonio failed to produce another shock performance as he qualified in 19th. Although he scored two points in the Grand Prix, Di Giannantonio was a non-factor in both races as his future appears to lie away from MotoGP.

Augusto Fernandez - 4

(Qualified 21st, finished 15th)

(Sprint race result - P20)

Unable to show the same level of performance as Le Mans, Fernandez managed to score one point as a result of crashes taking place ahead of him.

Alex Marquez - 2

(Qualified 3rd, started 6th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - DNF)

Fast throughout practice and qualifying, Marquez set himself up for a tilt at victory in the Sprint before a collision with Binder at turn one ended his race early. A clear racing incident although Binder was penalised with a Long Lap. In the Grand Prix, Marquez looked set for a podium before crashing out at turn two.

Marc Marquez - 2.5

(Qualified 2nd, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P7)

The first rider to crash out of the Grand Prix, Marquez was challenging for P4 moments before losing the front-end. Although the eight-time world champion was left stunned as to why he crashed, Marquez was out very wide which could have been the reason why. His mistake means he’s not finished any of the last four GP’s.