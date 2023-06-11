2023 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 41m 16.863s 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +1.067s 3 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +1.977s 4 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +4.625s 5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +8.925s 6 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +10.908s 7 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +10.999s 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +12.654s 9 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +17.102s 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +17.610s 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +17.861s 12 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +19.110s 13 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +21.947s 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +25.906s 15 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +26.500s 16 Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) +30.150s 17 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +38.001s 18 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) +38.662s 19 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +78.912s Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) DNF Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) DNF Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) DNF

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia extends his title lead by completing a perfect home Mugello double at the 2023 Italian MotoGP.

The factory Ducati star, winner of the Saturday sprint, lost the holeshot to Jack Miller at turn 1 of the grand prix, but dived inside his former team-mate at the follow corner and was never headed.

With title rival and Sprint runner-up Marco Bezzecchi buried deep in the pack, Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin emerged as Bagnaia’s main rival.

The Spaniard, the only rider in the top six on the soft rather than medium rear, lost touch with Bagnaia in the middle stages and was steadily reeled in by team-mate Johann Zarco and VR46’s Luca Marini.

Martin held on for his second podium of the weekend, ahead of Zarco with Marini - riding with wrist injuries from Le Mans - in fourth.

KTM’s Brad Binder took a lonely fifth ahead of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, Miller and Bezzecchi.

Alex Marquez, demoted to sixth on the grid due to his Le Mans penalty, suffered a big scare in the turn 1 braking zone on lap 3, narrowly avoiding brother Marc, Marini and Jack Miller as he ran wide.

A mystified Marc slid out of fourth place a few laps later, while at full lean through the final corner, with Alex crestfallen after crashing out of third on lap 15 of 23.

Free practice for the German Grand Prix at Sachsenring starts on Friday morning.

LCR Honda's Alex Rins broke the tibia and fibula in his right leg during Saturday's Sprint race and has undergone the first of two operations scheduled for the coming days.

Aleix Espargaro was struggling with severe pain in his right ankle after a Thursday cycling accident, while Joan Mir was ruled out of the remainder of the weekend after a finger injury on Friday.



New factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini was making his return from a fractured shoulder at the Portimao season opener. RNF Aprilia team-mates Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez were back in action after both missing Le Mans.



GASGAS Tech3’s Pol Espargaro remains absent due to multiple injuries in Portimao and was again replaced by KTM test rider Jonas Folger. Espargaro plans to return at either Sachsenring or Assen, which take place on consecutive weekends after Mugello.