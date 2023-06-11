Marc Marquez crashes out of Italian MotoGP

The Repsol Honda rider lost the front end and fell while in fourth position, on the fourth lap.

Marquez seemed to bemoan his bike as he regained his feet in the gravel, knowing his race was over.

Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship? Video of Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship?

Marquez has failed to finish the last three grands prix that he has taken part in, while missing a further three in between due to injury.

He entered Sunday 91 points behind championship-leader Francesco Bagnaia who eventually won at Mugello. It means Marquez's faint title hopes have taken another catastrophic blow after just six rounds of 2023.

It will also inevitably call into question Marquez's future at Honda once again.

He is contracted for 2024 on the most lucrative deal on the current MotoGP grid but the Japanese manufacturer do not seem any closer to delivering him a competitive machine, even since using a new Kalex chassis.

Honda's woes get worse and worse.

Joan Mir was ruled out of both of this weekend's races with a hand injury sustained on Friday, then Alex Rins broke his leg in an accident in the sprint race.