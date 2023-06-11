The LCR Honda rider fractured his right tibia and fibula, with the initial surgery needed to attach an external fixator in order to stabilise the leg and reduce swelling.

Rins posted the following image on social media following the operation, saying :

“First surgery done. Thank you very much for your messages. We will work harder than ever to be back soon.”

Once cleared to travel, the COTA winner will return to Spain to undergo a further operation.