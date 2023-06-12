The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider won the Moto2 race at Mugello on Sunday before ramping up the pressure on KTM.

He admitted that, from June 13, he is contractually able to listen to offers from rival manufacturers about a 2024 seat in the premier class.

“It’s true,” he said. “My preference is KTM.

“I have to wait for their decision. I am thinking about all of the options.

“It’s true that, to stay in Moto2, is not my favourite [option].

“But I am open to everything.”

KTM have previously said that they want Acosta, who is still just 19, to remain in Moto2 for another year to build his experience before joining them in MotoGP in 2025.

But he is hoping for an immediate switch to the premier class.

The problem for KTM is that their factory riders, Jack Miller and Brad Binder, are guaranteed contracts next year already.

Satellite rider Pol Espargaro is also contracted for next year - he has missed every race this year so far due to injuries sustained in a crash.

Augusto Fernandez, the other GASGAS Tech3 rider, is therefore the rider at risk because he is out of contract at the end of 2023.

Acosta’s potential means that KTM do not want to lose a future start to a rival manufacturer.

And the young starlet believes that KTM will soon be the bike that everybody on the grid desires.

“Maybe, at the moment, it’s not the strongest because you saw in the sprint race that five Ducatis in the top five, then the KTM of Jack,” he said.

“We have to give them one or two years more, but they will be so hard to beat.”

With Acosta riding a KTM?

“Crossed fingers.”