British MotoGP SPRINT: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 194 2 ^1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 167 (-27) 3 ˅1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 163 (-31) 4 ^1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 115 (-79) 5 ˅1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 115 (-79) 6 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 98 (-96) 7 ^1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 82 (-112) 8 ˅1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 82 (-112) 9 ^1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 75 (-119) 10 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 64 (-130) 11 ^1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 63 (-131) 12 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 57 (-137) 13 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-147) 14 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 44 (-150) 15 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 34 (-160) 16 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 34 (-160) 17 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 27 (-167) 18 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 18 (-176) 19 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 15 (-179) 20 = Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 13 (-181) 21 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 9 (-185) 22 = Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 9 (-185) 23 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 8 (-186) 24 = Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) 5 (-189) 25 ^1 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-189) 26 ˅1 Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-189) 27 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 5 (-189) 28 = Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 0 (-194) 29 NA Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 0 (-194)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie