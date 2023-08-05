2023 Silverstone Sprint Race: New MotoGP World Championship standings

5 Aug 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, British MotoGP, 3 August

New World Championship standings after Saturday's British MotoGP Sprint race at Silverstone, round 9 of 20.

British MotoGP SPRINT: New World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)194 
2^1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)167(-27)
3˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)163(-31)
4^1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)115(-79)
5˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)115(-79)
6=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)98(-96)
7^1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)82(-112)
8˅1Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)82(-112)
9^1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)75(-119)
10˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)64(-130)
11^1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)63(-131)
12˅1Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)57(-137)
13=Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-147)
14=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*44(-150)
15=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)34(-160)
16=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)34(-160)
17=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)27(-167)
18=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)18(-176)
19=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)15(-179)
20=Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)13(-181)
21=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)9(-185)
22=Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)9(-185)
23=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)8(-186)
24=Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati (GP23)5(-189)
25^1Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-189)
26˅1Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-189)
27=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)5(-189)
28=Iker LecuonaSPALCR Honda (RC213V)0(-194)
29NAPol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)0(-194)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

