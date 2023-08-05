Jack Miller made the perfect start from P2 as he got alongside Marco Bezzecchi straight away, however, the Ducati rider was bravest on the brakes as he swooped around the outside to lead.

But Miller was not to be denied as he instead went to the inside of the Ducati rider at turn three.

After heavy pressure from Jorge Martin, Miller responded immediately in order to keep the lead, not once, but twice on the opening lap.

Martin was then passed by both Alex Marquez and Bezzecchi, as the pair battled for P2 on the run to turn 11.

Marquez then took the lead away from Miller four corners later which allowed Bezzecchi to line-up the KTM rider.

Bezzecchi made a swift move to take P2 away from Miller, while both factory Aprilias were making a charge.

After a poor start, Bagnaia then lost touch with the lead group after nearly coming to blows with Pramac rider Johann Zarco.

After moving up to fifth, Maverick Vinales then picked off Martin before Aleix Espargaro caught onto the rear of the Spaniard.

The fastest rider of the lead group, Vinales then attacked Miller into turn one but a response was again immediate from the KTM rider, which nearly resulted in contact.

Despite being passed by Miller, Vinales was not put off in making another move as he came through just a few corners later.

Out front, Marquez held a lead of over one second at the beginning of lap six, however, Bezzecchi began to reel the Gresini rider in by four tenths.

Keen to secure his first win in MotoGP, Marquez upped his pace straight away in order to extend his lead back over a second with four laps remaining.

Miller’s mid-race slide continued with three laps to go as the second Pramac machine of Martin overtook him.

Losing points to Bezzecchi and Martin, Bagnaia’s miserable sprint continued as he was overtaken by Fabio Di Giannantonio into turn one.

Despite late pressure from Bezzecchi, Marquez held on at the front to secure his first win in MotoGP.