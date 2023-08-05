After losing his factory Yamaha seat to Alex Rins, Morbidelli is now without a ride for the 2024 season.

However, the Italian could be set to remain in MotoGP, which he has admitted was his preference over a switch to WorldSBK.

Ducati Corse Sporting Director, Paolo Ciabatti, has confirmed the manufacturer’s interest in Morbidelli, by telling MotoGP.com: "I think Franco Morbidelli is in a difficult moment, but he has great talent. We would like to see Morbidelli on a Ducati next year. We will see what happens in the next few weeks."

Ducati still need to address their 2024 rider line-up as Marco Bezzecchi appears to be heading towards a factory bike with the Mooney VR46 team.

If Morbidelli does join Ducati it will likely be with the Gresini team as Luca Marini is also expected to remain at Mooney.

Ciabatti added: "At the moment it is no secret that we would like to be able to give Marco Bezzecchi a factory bike, he is having a very good year, winning races.

"We have to clarify our ideas between today and tomorrow to be able to give him a factory bike next year”.

"The decision will not be made between today and tomorrow, but we will clarify the ideas with the team and the rider to decide between Austria."

What could allow Morbidelli to join the Mooney VR46 team is if Bezzecchi replaces Johann Zarco at Pramac, although that’s considered unlikely at this stage.