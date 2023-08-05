Prodigious 13-year-old, an FIM MiniGP champion, dies in a crash

He won last year’s inaugural FIM MiniGP World Series India and was heralded as a future star of the world stage.

Hareesh's talent resulted in the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship reducing its age limit in 2021 from 13 to 11 so he could compete.

Hareesh became the youngest-ever competitor and race winner.

He competed in MiniGP races in Spain this year, finishing fifth and third.

But tragically on Saturday he died in the third round of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit after a crash.

He fell at Turn 1 after starting from pole position and suffered a fatal head injury.

The race was red flagged and he was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“It is tragic to have lost a rider so young and talented. Shreyas, who was making waves with his prodigious racing talent, was provided medical assistance on the spot immediately after the incident and taken to the hospital,” MMSC president Ajit Thomas said.

“Under the circumstances, we have decided to cancel rest of this weekend’s programme. The MMSC offers heart-felt condolences and our thoughts are with his family.”