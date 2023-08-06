2023 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Warm-up Results

6 Aug 2023
Marco Bezzecchi Sprint Race, Brirish MotoGP, 5 August

Warm-up results from the British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 9 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

 
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)2'10.207s3/5321k
2Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.557s5/5308k
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.628s5/5316k
4Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.631s3/3307k
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.720s4/5308k
6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.733s5/5305k
7Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.787s5/5303k
8Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.946s5/5301k
9Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.963s5/5299k
10Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.098s5/5314k
11Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.221s5/5306k
12Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+1.292s5/5310k
13Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.832s4/5310k
14Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+2.292s5/5304k
15Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.826s3/5299k
16Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+3.123s4/5303k
17Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+3.156s5/5309k
18Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+3.337s3/5298k
19Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+3.674s4/4293k
20Iker LecuonaSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+4.368s5/5302k
21Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+5.753s2/4308k
22Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)No Time0/00k

Official Silverstone MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Johann Zarco FRA Ducati 1m 57.767s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Alex Rins SPA Suzuki 1m 59.346s (2022)

Marco Bezzecchi and Alex Marquez, second and first respectively in Saturday's wet sprint race, lead a damp morning warm-up for the British MotoGP at Silverstone.

Most used wet tyres but some riders tried slicks, including Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Vinales (who didn't set a lap time).

The track is slowly drying but the weather remains uncertain with a mix of sunshine and some dark clouds.

Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season?

A revised practice format from this weekend means only Friday’s second session will be used to determine the top ten riders receiving direct access to Qualifying 2. Opening practice now becomes a ‘free’ session, like FP3.

After being tested by teams in the opening eight rounds, punishments for breaching MotoGP’s new real-time Tyre Pressure Monitoring System will be implemented from Silverstone.

For now, post-race punishments will only be given if tyre pressure falls below the minimum specified by Michelin for at least 50% of a Sunday race distance and 30% of a Sprint race, and apply as follows:
· 1st offense: Warning
· 2nd offense: 3-second time penalty
· 3rd offense: 6-second time penalty
· 4th offense: 12-second time penalty

Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Tech3), plus Marc Marquez and Joan Mir (Repsol Honda) have used the summer break to recover from injuries and return to action this weekend - Espargaro for the first time since the Portimao season opener.

However, newly announced 2024 Yamaha rider Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg fractures and is replaced at LCR Honda by WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona.

There have been eight different winners in the last eight races at Silverstone: Jorge Lorenzo (2013, Yamaha), Marc Marquez (2014, Honda), Valentino Rossi (2015, Yamaha), Maverick Vinales (2016, Yamaha), Andrea Dovizioso (2017, Ducati), Alex Rins (2019, Suzuki), Fabio Quartararo (2021, Yamaha) and Francesco Bagnaia (2022, Ducati).