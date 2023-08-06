2023 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 9 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|2'10.207s
|3/5
|321k
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.557s
|5/5
|308k
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.628s
|5/5
|316k
|4
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.631s
|3/3
|307k
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.720s
|4/5
|308k
|6
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.733s
|5/5
|305k
|7
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.787s
|5/5
|303k
|8
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.946s
|5/5
|301k
|9
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.963s
|5/5
|299k
|10
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.098s
|5/5
|314k
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.221s
|5/5
|306k
|12
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+1.292s
|5/5
|310k
|13
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.832s
|4/5
|310k
|14
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+2.292s
|5/5
|304k
|15
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+2.826s
|3/5
|299k
|16
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+3.123s
|4/5
|303k
|17
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+3.156s
|5/5
|309k
|18
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+3.337s
|3/5
|298k
|19
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+3.674s
|4/4
|293k
|20
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+4.368s
|5/5
|302k
|21
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+5.753s
|2/4
|308k
|22
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|No Time
|0/0
|0k
Official Silverstone MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Johann Zarco FRA Ducati 1m 57.767s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Alex Rins SPA Suzuki 1m 59.346s (2022)
Marco Bezzecchi and Alex Marquez, second and first respectively in Saturday's wet sprint race, lead a damp morning warm-up for the British MotoGP at Silverstone.
Most used wet tyres but some riders tried slicks, including Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Vinales (who didn't set a lap time).
The track is slowly drying but the weather remains uncertain with a mix of sunshine and some dark clouds.
A revised practice format from this weekend means only Friday’s second session will be used to determine the top ten riders receiving direct access to Qualifying 2. Opening practice now becomes a ‘free’ session, like FP3.
After being tested by teams in the opening eight rounds, punishments for breaching MotoGP’s new real-time Tyre Pressure Monitoring System will be implemented from Silverstone.
For now, post-race punishments will only be given if tyre pressure falls below the minimum specified by Michelin for at least 50% of a Sunday race distance and 30% of a Sprint race, and apply as follows:
· 1st offense: Warning
· 2nd offense: 3-second time penalty
· 3rd offense: 6-second time penalty
· 4th offense: 12-second time penalty
Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Tech3), plus Marc Marquez and Joan Mir (Repsol Honda) have used the summer break to recover from injuries and return to action this weekend - Espargaro for the first time since the Portimao season opener.
However, newly announced 2024 Yamaha rider Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg fractures and is replaced at LCR Honda by WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona.
There have been eight different winners in the last eight races at Silverstone: Jorge Lorenzo (2013, Yamaha), Marc Marquez (2014, Honda), Valentino Rossi (2015, Yamaha), Maverick Vinales (2016, Yamaha), Andrea Dovizioso (2017, Ducati), Alex Rins (2019, Suzuki), Fabio Quartararo (2021, Yamaha) and Francesco Bagnaia (2022, Ducati).