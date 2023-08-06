British MotoGP, Silverstone - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 2'10.207s 3/5 321k 2 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.557s 5/5 308k 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.628s 5/5 316k 4 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.631s 3/3 307k 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.720s 4/5 308k 6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.733s 5/5 305k 7 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.787s 5/5 303k 8 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.946s 5/5 301k 9 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.963s 5/5 299k 10 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.098s 5/5 314k 11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.221s 5/5 306k 12 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +1.292s 5/5 310k 13 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.832s 4/5 310k 14 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +2.292s 5/5 304k 15 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.826s 3/5 299k 16 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +3.123s 4/5 303k 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +3.156s 5/5 309k 18 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +3.337s 3/5 298k 19 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +3.674s 4/4 293k 20 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +4.368s 5/5 302k 21 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +5.753s 2/4 308k 22 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) No Time 0/0 0k

Official Silverstone MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Johann Zarco FRA Ducati 1m 57.767s (2022)

Fastest race lap:

Alex Rins SPA Suzuki 1m 59.346s (2022)

Marco Bezzecchi and Alex Marquez, second and first respectively in Saturday's wet sprint race, lead a damp morning warm-up for the British MotoGP at Silverstone.

Most used wet tyres but some riders tried slicks, including Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Vinales (who didn't set a lap time).

The track is slowly drying but the weather remains uncertain with a mix of sunshine and some dark clouds.

A revised practice format from this weekend means only Friday’s second session will be used to determine the top ten riders receiving direct access to Qualifying 2. Opening practice now becomes a ‘free’ session, like FP3.



After being tested by teams in the opening eight rounds, punishments for breaching MotoGP’s new real-time Tyre Pressure Monitoring System will be implemented from Silverstone.



For now, post-race punishments will only be given if tyre pressure falls below the minimum specified by Michelin for at least 50% of a Sunday race distance and 30% of a Sprint race, and apply as follows:

· 1st offense: Warning

· 2nd offense: 3-second time penalty

· 3rd offense: 6-second time penalty

· 4th offense: 12-second time penalty



Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Tech3), plus Marc Marquez and Joan Mir (Repsol Honda) have used the summer break to recover from injuries and return to action this weekend - Espargaro for the first time since the Portimao season opener.



However, newly announced 2024 Yamaha rider Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg fractures and is replaced at LCR Honda by WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona.



There have been eight different winners in the last eight races at Silverstone: Jorge Lorenzo (2013, Yamaha), Marc Marquez (2014, Honda), Valentino Rossi (2015, Yamaha), Maverick Vinales (2016, Yamaha), Andrea Dovizioso (2017, Ducati), Alex Rins (2019, Suzuki), Fabio Quartararo (2021, Yamaha) and Francesco Bagnaia (2022, Ducati).