Marco Bezzecchi crashes out of British MotoGP at Silverstone

The Mooney VR46 rider was attempting an audacious overtake on factory Ducati rival Francesco Bagnaia when he fell.

Bezzecchi crashed out at 205mph with 15 laps left, losing the front end while under-braking.

Bezzecchi started on pole position but was immediately overtaken by Jack Miller, and then slipped behind Bagnaia too.

He regained position on Bagnaia, before the reigning champion again claimed the lead.

With Bezzecchi in second-place again, he attempted to reclaim P1 but fell out of the race.

Bagnaia led Bezzecchi by 27 points in the MotoGP standings following Saturday's sprint race at Silverstone.

Joan Mir and Alex Marquez, the sprint race winner, crashed out of Sunday's grand prix too.