2023 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 40m 40.367s 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.215s 3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.680s 4 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.750s 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +2.101s 6 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +7.903s 7 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +9.099s 8 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +9.298s 9 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +9.958s 10 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +19.947s 11 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +20.296s 12 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +66.120s 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +87.605s 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +88.913s 15 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +89.075s 16 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +98.573s 17 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +109.674s Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) DNF Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) DNF Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) DNF Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) DNF Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) DNF

* Rookie

Aleix Espargaro snatched his and Aprilia's first victory of the season, from twelfth on the grid, after passing world champion Francesco Bagnaia at the penultimate corner of the British MotoGP at Silverstone.

Brad Binder completed the podium for KTM, just ahead of Miguel Oliveria and Maverick Vinales, in a tense race that saw rain spots fall during the final 8 laps.

Bagnaia’s title rival Marco Bezzecchi crashed out behind the race-leading factory Ducati under braking at the end of Hangar straight on lap 6 of 20.

Some riders at the tail of the field pitted for rain tyres late on, but the rain failed to intensify enough.

Nonetheless, as the moisture increased, Marc Marquez fell after clipping Enea Bastianini and Fabio Quartararo, who started last, was forced to pit after contact with Luca Marini during an attempted overtake ripped the fairing from his Yamaha.

Jack Miller was sent wide during an early pass by Vinales, which dropped him outside the top ten.

Jorge Martin retakes second in the championship from Bezzecchi despite being demoted to the back of the field after contact with Binder in the opening turns.

In a change from the usual schedule, the Moto2 race will be the final event of the day.

A revised practice format from this weekend meant only Friday’s second session was used to determine the top ten riders receiving direct access to Qualifying 2. Opening practice now becomes a ‘free’ session, like FP3.



After being tested by teams in the opening eight rounds, punishments for breaching MotoGP’s new real-time Tyre Pressure Monitoring System will be implemented from Silverstone.



For now, post-race punishments will only be given if tyre pressure falls below the minimum specified by Michelin for at least 50% of a Sunday race distance and 30% of a Sprint race, and apply as follows:

· 1st offense: Warning

· 2nd offense: 3-second time penalty

· 3rd offense: 6-second time penalty

· 4th offense: 12-second time penalty



Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Tech3), plus Marc Marquez and Joan Mir (Repsol Honda) used the summer break to recover from injuries and returned to action this weekend - Espargaro for the first time since the Portimao season opener.



However, newly announced 2024 Yamaha rider Alex Rins remained absent due to his Mugello leg fractures and was replaced at LCR Honda by WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona.



There had been eight different winners in the last eight races at Silverstone: Jorge Lorenzo (2013, Yamaha), Marc Marquez (2014, Honda), Valentino Rossi (2015, Yamaha), Maverick Vinales (2016, Yamaha), Andrea Dovizioso (2017, Ducati), Alex Rins (2019, Suzuki), Fabio Quartararo (2021, Yamaha) and Francesco Bagnaia (2022, Ducati).

The Austrian Grand Prix will take place at the Red Bull Ring from August 18-20.