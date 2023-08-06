2023 British MotoGP: New World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Sunday's British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 9 of 20.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|214
|2
|^1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|173
|(-41)
|3
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|167
|(-47)
|4
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|131
|(-83)
|5
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|122
|(-92)
|6
|^1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|107
|(-107)
|7
|˅1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|107
|(-107)
|8
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|90
|(-124)
|9
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|75
|(-139)
|10
|^1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|74
|(-140)
|11
|˅1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|65
|(-149)
|12
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|59
|(-155)
|13
|^1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|49
|(-165)
|14
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|47
|(-167)
|15
|^2
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|40
|(-174)
|16
|˅1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|37
|(-177)
|17
|˅1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|34
|(-180)
|18
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|18
|(-196)
|19
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|15
|(-199)
|20
|^3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|14
|(-200)
|21
|˅1
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|13
|(-201)
|22
|˅1
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23)
|9
|(-205)
|23
|˅1
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|9
|(-205)
|24
|=
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Ducati (GP23)
|5
|(-209)
|25
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-209)
|26
|=
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-209)
|27
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-209)
|28
|^1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|4
|(-210)
|29
|˅1
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|0
|(-214)