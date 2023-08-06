British MotoGP: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 214 2 ^1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 173 (-41) 3 ˅1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 167 (-47) 4 ^1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 131 (-83) 5 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 122 (-92) 6 ^1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 107 (-107) 7 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 107 (-107) 8 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 90 (-124) 9 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 75 (-139) 10 ^1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 74 (-140) 11 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 65 (-149) 12 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 59 (-155) 13 ^1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 49 (-165) 14 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-167) 15 ^2 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 40 (-174) 16 ˅1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 37 (-177) 17 ˅1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 34 (-180) 18 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 18 (-196) 19 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 15 (-199) 20 ^3 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 14 (-200) 21 ˅1 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 13 (-201) 22 ˅1 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 9 (-205) 23 ˅1 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 9 (-205) 24 = Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Ducati (GP23) 5 (-209) 25 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-209) 26 = Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-209) 27 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 5 (-209) 28 ^1 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 4 (-210) 29 ˅1 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 0 (-214)

