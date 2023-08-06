2023 British MotoGP: New World Championship standings

Peter McLaren
6 Aug 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, British MotoGP, 6 August

New World Championship standings after Sunday's British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 9 of 20.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)214 
2^1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)173(-41)
3˅1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)167(-47)
4^1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)131(-83)
5˅1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)122(-92)
6^1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)107(-107)
7˅1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)107(-107)
8=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)90(-124)
9=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)75(-139)
10^1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)74(-140)
11˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)65(-149)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)59(-155)
13^1Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*49(-165)
14˅1Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-167)
15^2Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)40(-174)
16˅1Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)37(-177)
17˅1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)34(-180)
18=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)18(-196)
19=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)15(-199)
20^3Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)14(-200)
21˅1Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)13(-201)
22˅1Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)9(-205)
23˅1Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)9(-205)
24=Michele PirroITAAruba.it Ducati (GP23)5(-209)
25=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-209)
26=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-209)
27=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)5(-209)
28^1Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)4(-210)
29˅1Iker LecuonaSPALCR Honda (RC213V)0(-214)

