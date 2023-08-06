Aleix Espargaro - 10

(Qualified 12th, finished 1st)

(Sprint race result - P5)

Like his teammate Vinales, Espargaro had very good pace as he moved up seven positions in order to secure his third best sprint result of the season. While his sprint result was good, Espargaro delivered a sensational performance in the Grand Prix as he held off challenges from his teammate and Binder, before claiming his first win since Argentina 2022.

Francesco Bagnaia - 9

(Qualified 4th, finished 2nd)

(Sprint race result - P14)

After a slow start to the weekend, Bagnaia positioned himself perfectly for the sprint by qualifying in fourth, however, the world champion lacked pace from the outset as he slipped back to P13. Bagnaia was overtaken late on by teammate Enea Bastianini and Fabio Di Giannantonio which meant he was the last Ducati rider. After leading the entire race, Bagnaia saw victory in the main race slip out of his hands when Espargaro passed him at turn 11. Still, Bagnaia’s great ride sees him extend his championship lead.

Brad Binder - 9

(Qualified 10th, finished 3rd)

(Sprint race result - P9)

After claiming the final sprint race point, Binder was back to his best in the Grand Prix as he battled hard throughout, After getting the better of Maverick Vinales, Binder then did the same to Miguel Oliveira but ran out of time to have a crack at victory.

Miguel Oliveira - 9

(Qualified 16th, finished 4th)

(Sprint race result - P10)

One of the riders who adapted to the tricky conditions best, Oliveira thrived when rain began to fall as he became a threat for the win. However, Oliveira was also strong in completely dry conditions during the Grand Prix and was a deserving top five finisher.

Maverick Vinales - 8.5

(Qualified 8th, finished 5th)

(Sprint race result - P3)

Without a podium finish since the first race weekend of the year, Maverick Vinales was able to turn his huge potential into P3 after impressive overtakes on Miller and Martin in the sprint. Like Espargaro, Vinales seemed to have the pace to challenge for victory, but his charge faded as the race entered the closing stages.

Jorge Martin - 7

(Qualified 7th, finished 6th)

(Sprint race result - P6)

After a very strong start, which resulted in Martin challenging Jack Miller for the race lead on lap two, the Pramac rider began to fade as he struggled for grip. Sixth for the second time in two races, Martin had a solid British round but was not at his best.

Luca Marini - 6

(Qualified 6th, finished 7th)

(Sprint race result - P11)

Despite a crash in qualifying Marini managed to stick his Ducati on the second row of the grid, however, the 10-lap sprint was a case of limiting the damage as he began to drop back through the field. Able to control his pace better during the Grand Prix, Marini avoided a slid down the order despite late contact with Fabio Quartararo. Another solid points haul for the Italian who has been strong on Sundays in 2023.

Jack Miller - 6.5

(Qualified 2nd, finished 8th)

(Sprint race result - P7)

Not for the first time this season Miller made a lightning start as he took the lead into turn three. But despite holding off the challenge from Jorge Martin and Bezzecchi initially, the factory KTM rider then slid back down the order as grip became an issue. After taking the lead early, Miller dropped all the way down to 12th after being nudged wide by Vinales in the early laps.

Johann Zarco - 6

(Qualified 9th, finished 9th)

(Sprint race result - P4)

Following a disappointing qualifying session, Zarco produced stunning late race pace during the sprint in order to claim fourth spot off Aleix Espargaro. Zarco was at the heart of two close calls with Bagnaia and Martin, both of which left them running wide as Zarco swooped through. Usually better in the longer races, Zarco was instead unable to show the same pace as the sprint as he held up several riders mid-race.

Raul Fernandez - 6

(Qualified 20th, finished 10th)

(Sprint race result - P19)

His best result of the season, Fernandez claimed his first top ten finish of the year during the Grand Prix. Some of that was due to crashes ahead of him, but the Aprilia rider showed better pace than previous races.

Augusto Fernandez - 6.5

(Qualified 5th, finished 11th)

(Sprint race result - P8)

Still fighting for his future at GASGASG Tech 3 KTM, Fernandez put in a brilliant qualifying performance before claiming two points in the sprint race. Following a superb Saturday, Fernandez lacked the same type of speed in completely dry conditions and fell just outside the top ten.

Pol Espargaro - 6

(Qualified 15th, finished 12th)

(Sprint race result - P16)

One spot behind his teammate, Espargaro produced a fine display on his return from injury in order to score points.

Fabio Di Giannantonio - 5

(Qualified 18th, finished 13th)

(Sprint race result - P12)

Di Giannantonio was one of three riders that pitted when the rain fell but it was a gamble that failed to pay off.

Franco Morbidelli - 4.5

(Qualified 11th, finished 14th)

(Sprint race result - P15)

On course for a top ten thanks to a very good ride, Morbidelli made a mistake just after mid-race distance and could never claw back the positions lost.

Fabio Quartararo - 3

(Qualified 22nd, finished 15th)

(Sprint race result - P21)

After crashing in Q1 and therefore putting himself on the backfoot, Quartararo suffered his worst performance in MotoGP during the sprint as he finished 21st. The Yamaha rider was 30 seconds off race winner Marquez. Quartararo, like Morbidelli, was on for a very good performance before hitting Marini and losing a huge amount of bodywork.

Takaaki Nakagami - 3

(Qualified 21st, finished 16th)

(Sprint race result - P20)

Despite a new front fairing that looked very similar to the Ducati, Nakagami could not find more performance than in previous rounds and was the first non-scoring rider.

Iker Lecuona - 4

(Qualified 17th, finished 17th)

(Sprint race result - P22)

Nakagami’s teammate for the weekend after standing in for the third different Honda rider this season, Lecuona was again the last rider across the line.

Marco Bezzecchi - 4

(Qualified 1st, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P2)

Although not as dominant a weekend as Assen, Bezzecchi was the man to beat heading into the sprint after taking pole position. A good start, followed by a strong opening few laps meant he was in contention throughout before coming home in second place. When it came to the Grand Prix, Bezzecchi was in a very strong position to repeat his P2 from the sprint or take victory before a mistake at turn 15 ended his race early. After running wide on the lap before, Bezzecchi arrived into the corner too fast and slid out as a result.

Alex Marquez - 9

(Qualified 3rd, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P1)

After a solid start to the sprint race, Marquez made two overtakes in four corners which allowed him to take over the lead of the race. Marco Bezzecchi was the first to be passed by Marquez, before Miller encountered the same fate at turn 15. A brilliant performance in difficult conditions, Marquez secured his first win despite late pressure from Bezzecchi. In the main race, Marquez was in P3 after the initial stages and on course for another big result before a problem with his Gresini bike meant he had to enter pit lane and retire.

Enea Bastianini - 3

(Qualified 13th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P13)

Bastianini was a contender for the top seven before colliding with Marquez late on which led to a retirement for the Italian.

Marc Marquez - 3

(Qualified 14th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P18)

A decent start to the sprint saw Marquez initially move up the order, before a lack of pace resulted in the eight-time world champion dropping back to P17. Marquez then waited for teammate Joan Mir before admitting to letting the Spaniard through in order to understand the bike’s problems. Like Bastianini, Marquez was fighting for a top ten finish and showed better speed than on Saturday. However, the Repsol Honda rider was taken out by Bastianini.

Joan Mir - 2.5

(Qualified 19th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P17)

Making it a double DNF for the factory Honda team was Joan Mir, who crashed out of the Grand Prix early on.