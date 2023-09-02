2023 Catalunya MotoGP, Barcelona - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 1'40.201s 8/10 350k 2 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.176s 6/11 346k 3 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.199s 3/12 350k 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.278s 6/12 351k 5 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.279s 11/15 348k 6 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.330s 4/15 353k 7 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.457s 11/15 348k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.509s 8/11 345k 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.543s 10/14 347k 10 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.571s 5/16 353k 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.584s 4/12 352k 12 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.614s 4/12 351k 13 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.667s 7/11 347k 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.789s 11/15 351k 15 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.904s 4/13 348k 16 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.973s 12/13 347k 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.115s 5/13 350k 18 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.168s 6/12 347k 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.187s 6/13 342k 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.553s 12/13 347k 21 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.720s 5/14 344k 22 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.970s 6/9 353k

*Rookie.

Official Barcelona MotoGP records

Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.686s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Johann Zarco 1m 39.939s (2021)

Miguel Oliveira fights back from a heavy fall to lead Saturday morning practice for the 2023 Catalunya MotoGP.

Rain flags were waved for some light spots in the closing minutes, keeping RNF Aprilia's Oliveira quickest from Johann Zarco, who then fell at the same Turn 5 as Oliveira's earlier spill.

Friday leader Aleix Espargaro, whose record Practice lap remained unbeaten, was third.

Maverick Vinales made it three RS-GPs in the top four, followed by the satellite Ducatis of Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Luca Marini and Fabio di Giannantonio.

Fabio Quartararo, riding with a special 'Joker' helmet, and KTM's Jack Miller completed the top ten.

Marc Marquez and Raul Fernandez experienced early technical issues, while Marco Bezzecchi joined Oliveira in suffering a sizeable fall.

Qualifying 1, featuring all six Japanese machines, including Quartararo and Marc Marquez, will now get underway.

Enea Bastianini has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race for riding slowly on the racing line and impeding another rider in Friday practice.

Ducati’s reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia takes a 62-point title lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin into this weekend’s Catalunya MotoGP, after completing his third double of the season last time in Austria.



VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi is six points behind Martin with Brad Binder the top KTM in fourth.



LCR Honda’s Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg injuries and is again replaced by WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona.



The Misano round takes place next weekend, followed by a post-race Official test then two months of ‘flyaway’ events held outside of Europe.

