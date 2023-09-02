2023 Catalunya MotoGP, Barcelona - Saturday Practice Results

2 Sep 2023
Saturday practice results from the Catalunya MotoGP at Barcelona, round 11 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

2023 Catalunya MotoGP, Barcelona - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)1'40.201s8/10350k
2Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.176s6/11346k
3Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.199s3/12350k
4Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.278s6/12351k
5Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.279s11/15348k
6Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.330s4/15353k
7Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.457s11/15348k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.509s8/11345k
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.543s10/14347k
10Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.571s5/16353k
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.584s4/12352k
12Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+0.614s4/12351k
13Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.667s7/11347k
14Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.789s11/15351k
15Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.904s4/13348k
16Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.973s12/13347k
17Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+1.115s5/13350k
18Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.168s6/12347k
19Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.187s6/13342k
20Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.553s12/13347k
21Iker LecuonaSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.720s5/14344k
22Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+1.970s6/9353k

*Rookie.

Official Barcelona MotoGP records
Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.686s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Johann Zarco 1m 39.939s (2021)

Miguel Oliveira fights back from a heavy fall to lead Saturday morning practice for the 2023 Catalunya MotoGP.

Rain flags were waved for some light spots in the closing minutes, keeping RNF Aprilia's Oliveira quickest from Johann Zarco, who then fell at the same Turn 5 as Oliveira's earlier spill.

Friday leader Aleix Espargaro, whose record Practice lap remained unbeaten, was third.

Maverick Vinales made it three RS-GPs in the top four, followed by the satellite Ducatis of Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Luca Marini and Fabio di Giannantonio.

Fabio Quartararo, riding with a special 'Joker' helmet, and KTM's Jack Miller completed the top ten.

Marc Marquez and Raul Fernandez experienced early technical issues, while Marco Bezzecchi joined Oliveira in suffering a sizeable fall.

Qualifying 1, featuring all six Japanese machines, including Quartararo and Marc Marquez, will now get underway.

Enea Bastianini has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race for riding slowly on the racing line and impeding another rider in Friday practice.

Ducati’s reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia takes a 62-point title lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin into this weekend’s Catalunya MotoGP, after completing his third double of the season last time in Austria.

VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi is six points behind Martin with Brad Binder the top KTM in fourth.

LCR Honda’s Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg injuries and is again replaced by WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona.

The Misano round takes place next weekend, followed by a post-race Official test then two months of ‘flyaway’ events held outside of Europe.
 