Ducati confirmed that Bastianini would remain alongside reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia live during FP1.

The news itself comes as no surprise given Bastianini signed a two-year deal with the factory team at the end of last season.

But after suffering a shoulder injury at the season-opener, which has impacted much of the 2023 season for the Italian, rumours began to circulate that Bastianini could lose his seat.

However, that will not be the case, with Davide Tarzozzi saying: "Yesterday, we confirmed officially that Enea will be with us next year."

Bastianini staying with the factory team means all eyes are on the second seats at Pramac and Gresini.

Regarding next season, Bastianini said Ducati have always kept belief in him and that they know ‘my potential’.

Bastianini added: "I’m really happy about this because after the injury Ducati remained really positive and really motivated for me.

"They know my potential but for the moment it’s not really easy to be fast.

"But I know for the future that we can work on this and my objective is to now bring the correct confidence for the next year because I want to fight for something great."