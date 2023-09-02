Dani Pedrosa extends KTM MotoGP testing contract

The MotoGP Legend joined the Red Bull KTM project in 2019 after spending his entire grand prix career at Honda, winning 31 premier-class races.

KTM took its first MotoGP victory the following season and is currently fourth in the 2023 riders' standings with Brad Binder.

Pedrosa, who impressed by leading opening practice and then claiming sixth (Sprint) and seventh (GP) places during a wild-card outing at Jerez this season, will return to the MotoGP grid next weekend at Misano.

With KTM currently having five riders for 2024 - with the addition of Pedro Acosta - but only four race seats, there is speculation that one of the current Tech3 riders might switch to test and wild-card duties.

But today's announcement makes clear that whatever happens with the race riders, Pedrosa - who currently shares testing duties with Jonas Folger and Mika Kallio - will remain an integral part of the KTM MotoGP project.

KTM states that Pedrosa "will continue his key role in the KTM testing program" and that the 37-year-old will "spearhead R&D priorities and ideas" for the RC16, although it's not yet clear if further wild-cards are planned for 2024.

“Very happy and very grateful to continue with KTM because the last few years have been very productive," said Pedrosa. "We’ve made gradual progress but always positive and the riders have come closer and closer to the front and have taken some good results.

"We’ll try to continue this path with the bike because it seems to be even more essential now in MotoGP. I’m really happy to be part of the team and I’m looking forward to Misano, even if Jerez was really special for me with all the fans!”

Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager added: “Dani’s MotoGP experience is immense and he showed us in Jerez that he is still capable of setting P1 lap-times!

"That ability and his standards and his unique feeling for a Grand Prix machine is what makes him so important and an inspiration to us and the riders. We are keeping many parts of our MotoGP project consistent and stable, so this commitment with Dani is very positive. We are looking forward to Misano!”

“The feedback and all the laps Dani have given us with the test team has helped make our RC16 what it is today: a bike that is one of the fastest on the track and one of the best to have in a fight," said KTM motorsports director Pit Beirer.

"He knows our program, our technicians and our philosophy very well after five years together and the work is just as important as ever. We’re delighted to keep him in the structure and for Dani to continue helping us achieve our MotoGP goals.”