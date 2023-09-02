Marc Marquez named on three-man shortlist for Gresini seat

The 2024 MotoGP rider line-up has two Ducati rides expected to be available - the Pramac vacated by Johann Zarco, and the Gresini which Fabio di Giannanontio is set to be dropped from.

Six-time premier class champion Marquez, who is contracted to Honda for 2024, is supposedly the shock name on the shortlist for Gresini.

What Has Happened to Repsol Honda? Video of What Has Happened to Repsol Honda?

TNT Sports’ Hodgson said at the Catalunya MotoGP: “The paddock rumours are: there are three names down for that ride that everybody wants, because it’s on a Ducati.

“Believe it or not, it’s Marquez, to partner his brother.

“Joan Mir, and Jake Dixon.

“Those are the three names that are down for it.

“Who do I think is going to get it? I think Jake. I have no inside-information!

“I know you’re already thinking that Jake has signed for Moto2.

“Well, the way this paddock works is, he has got a contract in Moto2 safe.

“But there could be a clause that, if a MotoGP team wants him, he can jump ship.”

Should Marquez shockingly get the nod, it would represent a U-turn from Ducati who have repeatedly said they want younger riders to be promoted from within.

Although his brother Alex Marquez was recruited from LCR Honda to Gresini last year.

Mir, Marquez’s teammate at Repsol Honda, insisted this weekend that he plans to stay put despite an awful season which has caused him to consider retirement.

Previous reports did indicate that Mir had reached out to assess Gresini’s potential interest.

British rider Dixon was linked to Gresini, along with fellow Moto2 up-and-comer Tony Arbolino, until both men penned new deals to stay where they are.

However, according to Hodgson, that won’t necessarily end Dixon’s dream of stepping into the premier class.