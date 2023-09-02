2023 Catalunya MotoGP, Barcelona - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Catalunya MotoGP at Barcelona, round 11 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|1'38.639s
|6/8
|352k
|2
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.104s
|7/7
|351k
|3
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.109s
|6/8
|351k
|4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.133s
|6/7
|350k
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.158s
|6/8
|355k
|6
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.219s
|6/8
|350k
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.414s
|6/8
|350k
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.415s
|7/8
|350k
|9
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.418s
|7/8
|354k
|10
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.729s
|7/8
|354k
|11
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.936s
|7/8
|354k
|12
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.062s
|6/7
|350k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'39.232s
|6/8
|351k
|14
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|1'39.33s
|6/8
|354k
|15
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|1'39.36s
|6/8
|348k
|16
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'39.452s
|7/7
|347k
|17
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'39.51s
|7/7
|347k
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|1'39.573s
|8/8
|352k
|19
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|1'39.794s
|7/8
|350k
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'40.214s
|6/8
|351k
|21
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'40.388s
|7/8
|344k
|22
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'40.58s
|8/8
|347k
*Rookie.
Official Barcelona MotoGP records
Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.686s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Johann Zarco 1m 39.939s (2021)
Francesco Bagnaia beats three charging Aprilias to claim pole position for the Catalunya MotoGP, with a new circuit record.
Local star and Friday leader Aleix Espargaro was just 0.104s behind Ducati's title leader and reigning champion, with RNF's Miguel Oliveira backing up his fastest place in morning practice with a front-row spot on the 2022 machine.
Espargaro's factory team-mate Maverick Vinales will head row two, where he will be joined by the Pramac Ducatis of Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco.
Gresini Ducati riders Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio will likewise start side by side, with KTM's Brad Binder completing row three for the Sprint and main races.
Oliveira and Marc Marquez reached Qualifying 2 by leading Qualifying 1.
Marquez - just 18th in practice - had snatched a tow from Jack Miller to jump up the order in Q1, then tried to hitch a tow from Bagnaia at the end of Q2.
But the Repsol Honda rider couldn't stick with Bagnaia even in the slipstream and was instead overtaken by Oliveira, who briefly took second place despite the braking move.
Enea Bastianini has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race for riding slowly on the racing line and impeding another rider in Friday practice.
|2023 Catalunya MotoGP, Barcelona - Qualifying (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|4
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|5
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|8
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|9
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|10
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|11
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|12
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
*Rookie.
Miguel Oliveira and Marc Marquez led Qualifying 1 in Catalunya and join the top ten riders from Friday afternoon in Qualifying 2.
Marquez was towed to the top behind Jack Miller with two minutes to go, before morning practice leader Oliveira took over by 0.281s.
The others, including Fabio Quartararo, who fell, will start in the following order from 13th onwards.
Ducati’s reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia takes a 62-point title lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin into this weekend’s Catalunya MotoGP, after completing his third double of the season last time in Austria.
VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi is six points behind Martin with Brad Binder the top KTM in fourth.
LCR Honda’s Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg injuries and is again replaced by WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona.
The Misano round takes place next weekend, followed by a post-race Official test then two months of ‘flyaway’ events held outside of Europe.