Catalunya MotoGP, Barcelona - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 1'38.639s 6/8 352k 2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.104s 7/7 351k 3 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.109s 6/8 351k 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.133s 6/7 350k 5 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.158s 6/8 355k 6 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.219s 6/8 350k 7 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.414s 6/8 350k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.415s 7/8 350k 9 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.418s 7/8 354k 10 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.729s 7/8 354k 11 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.936s 7/8 354k 12 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.062s 6/7 350k Qualifying 1: 13 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'39.232s 6/8 351k 14 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 1'39.33s 6/8 354k 15 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 1'39.36s 6/8 348k 16 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'39.452s 7/7 347k 17 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'39.51s 7/7 347k 18 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 1'39.573s 8/8 352k 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 1'39.794s 7/8 350k 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'40.214s 6/8 351k 21 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'40.388s 7/8 344k 22 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'40.58s 8/8 347k

Official Barcelona MotoGP records

Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.686s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Johann Zarco 1m 39.939s (2021)

Francesco Bagnaia beats three charging Aprilias to claim pole position for the Catalunya MotoGP, with a new circuit record.

Local star and Friday leader Aleix Espargaro was just 0.104s behind Ducati's title leader and reigning champion, with RNF's Miguel Oliveira backing up his fastest place in morning practice with a front-row spot on the 2022 machine.

Espargaro's factory team-mate Maverick Vinales will head row two, where he will be joined by the Pramac Ducatis of Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco.

Gresini Ducati riders Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio will likewise start side by side, with KTM's Brad Binder completing row three for the Sprint and main races.

Oliveira and Marc Marquez reached Qualifying 2 by leading Qualifying 1.

Marquez - just 18th in practice - had snatched a tow from Jack Miller to jump up the order in Q1, then tried to hitch a tow from Bagnaia at the end of Q2.

But the Repsol Honda rider couldn't stick with Bagnaia even in the slipstream and was instead overtaken by Oliveira, who briefly took second place despite the braking move.

Enea Bastianini has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race for riding slowly on the racing line and impeding another rider in Friday practice.

2023 Catalunya MotoGP, Barcelona - Qualifying (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 2 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 3 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 4 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 5 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 8 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 9 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 10 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 11 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 12 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V)

Miguel Oliveira and Marc Marquez led Qualifying 1 in Catalunya and join the top ten riders from Friday afternoon in Qualifying 2.

Marquez was towed to the top behind Jack Miller with two minutes to go, before morning practice leader Oliveira took over by 0.281s.

The others, including Fabio Quartararo, who fell, will start in the following order from 13th onwards.

Ducati’s reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia takes a 62-point title lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin into this weekend’s Catalunya MotoGP, after completing his third double of the season last time in Austria.



VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi is six points behind Martin with Brad Binder the top KTM in fourth.



LCR Honda’s Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg injuries and is again replaced by WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona.



The Misano round takes place next weekend, followed by a post-race Official test then two months of ‘flyaway’ events held outside of Europe.

