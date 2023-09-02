2023 Catalunya MotoGP, Barcelona - Full Qualifying Results

2 Sep 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Catalunya MotoGP, 1 September

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Catalunya MotoGP at Barcelona, round 11 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

Catalunya MotoGP, Barcelona - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)1'38.639s6/8352k
2Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.104s7/7351k
3Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.109s6/8351k
4Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.133s6/7350k
5Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.158s6/8355k
6Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.219s6/8350k
7Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.414s6/8350k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.415s7/8350k
9Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.418s7/8354k
10Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.729s7/8354k
11Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.936s7/8354k
12Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.062s6/7350k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)1'39.232s6/8351k
14Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)1'39.33s6/8354k
15Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)1'39.36s6/8348k
16Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'39.452s7/7347k
17Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'39.51s7/7347k
18Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)1'39.573s8/8352k
19Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*1'39.794s7/8350k
20Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'40.214s6/8351k
21Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'40.388s7/8344k
22Iker LecuonaSPALCR Honda (RC213V)1'40.58s8/8347k

*Rookie.

Official Barcelona MotoGP records
Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.686s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Johann Zarco 1m 39.939s (2021)

Francesco Bagnaia beats three charging Aprilias to claim pole position for the Catalunya MotoGP, with a new circuit record.

Local star and Friday leader Aleix Espargaro was just 0.104s behind Ducati's title leader and reigning champion, with RNF's Miguel Oliveira backing up his fastest place in morning practice with a front-row spot on the 2022 machine.

Espargaro's factory team-mate Maverick Vinales will head row two, where he will be joined by the Pramac Ducatis of Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco.

Gresini Ducati riders Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio will likewise start side by side, with KTM's Brad Binder completing row three for the Sprint and main races.

Oliveira and Marc Marquez reached Qualifying 2 by leading Qualifying 1.

Marquez - just 18th in practice - had snatched a tow from Jack Miller to jump up the order in Q1, then tried to hitch a tow from Bagnaia at the end of Q2.

But the Repsol Honda rider couldn't stick with Bagnaia even in the slipstream and was instead overtaken by Oliveira, who briefly took second place despite the braking move.

Enea Bastianini has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race for riding slowly on the racing line and impeding another rider in Friday practice.

2023 Catalunya MotoGP, Barcelona - Qualifying (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeam
1Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
2Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)
3Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)
4Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)
5Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
6Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
8Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
9Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
10Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)
11Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)
12Iker LecuonaSPALCR Honda (RC213V)

*Rookie.

Miguel Oliveira and Marc Marquez led Qualifying 1 in Catalunya and join the top ten riders from Friday afternoon in Qualifying 2.

Marquez was towed to the top behind Jack Miller with two minutes to go, before morning practice leader Oliveira took over by 0.281s.

The others, including Fabio Quartararo, who fell, will start in the following order from 13th onwards.

    Ducati’s reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia takes a 62-point title lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin into this weekend’s Catalunya MotoGP, after completing his third double of the season last time in Austria.

    VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi is six points behind Martin with Brad Binder the top KTM in fourth.

    LCR Honda’s Alex Rins remains absent due to his Mugello leg injuries and is again replaced by WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona.

    The Misano round takes place next weekend, followed by a post-race Official test then two months of ‘flyaway’ events held outside of Europe.
     