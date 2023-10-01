Japanese MotoGP: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 319 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 316 (-3) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 265 (-54) 4 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 201 (-118) 5 ^1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 171 (-148) 6 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 162 (-157) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 139 (-180) 8 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 135 (-184) 9 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 125 (-194) 10 ^1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 111 (-208) 11 ˅1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 108 (-211) 12 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 77 (-242) 13 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 69 (-250) 14 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 67 (-252) 15 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 64 (-255) 16 ^1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 53 (-266) 17 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-272) 18 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 45 (-274) 19 ^1 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 36 (-283) 20 ˅1 Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 32 (-287) 21 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 25 (-294) 22 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 20 (-299) 23 = Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 12 (-307) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 9 (-310) 25 = Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) 9 (-310) 26 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 8 (-311) 27 = Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-314) 28 = Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-314) 29 NA Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1) 3 (-316)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie