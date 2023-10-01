2023 Japanese MotoGP: New World Championship standings

Peter McLaren's picture
1 Oct 2023
Jorge

New World Championship standings after Sunday's Japanese MotoGP at Motegi, round 14 of 20.

Japanese MotoGP: New World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)319 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)316(-3)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)265(-54)
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)201(-118)
5^1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)171(-148)
6˅1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)162(-157)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)139(-180)
8=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)135(-184)
9=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)125(-194)
10^1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)111(-208)
11˅1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)108(-211)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)77(-242)
13=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)69(-250)
14=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*67(-252)
15=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)64(-255)
16^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)53(-266)
17˅1Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-272)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)45(-274)
19^1Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)36(-283)
20˅1Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)32(-287)
21=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)25(-294)
22=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)20(-299)
23=Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)12(-307)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)9(-310)
25=Jonas FolgerGERKTM Test Rider (RC16)9(-310)
26=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)8(-311)
27=Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-314)
28=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-314)
29NACal CrutchlowGBRYamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1)3(-316)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

 

 

 