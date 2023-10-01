A red-flagged race at Motegi due to torrential rain meant that Marquez, who was the fastest rider on track at its early conclusion, finished third.

It was a successful result for Honda’s home race considering their woeful form this year, yet Marquez’s description of his podium as “super strange” was identified.

“The biggest surprise for me, what I find strange? Hearing Marc say it’s strange for him to be on the podium at Motegi,” ex-MotoGP rider Hopkins said on TNT Sports.

“It just shows the position, the place, that Honda are currently in.

“When Marc says it’s strange to be on the podium? Those are strange words to me.

“He rode a great, great race. Honda are iconic in this championship so it’s good to see them back on the podium, but everything is still up in the air.”

Marquez’s first podium since Australia last season came amid huge doubts that he will stay at Honda.

He hasn’t confirmed his plan for 2024 but the expectation in the paddock is that he will move to Gresini Ducati.

“It could be his last home GP on a Honda,” Michael Laverty said.

“As he said, it’s awkward for him because of the scenario.

“He’s still giving 100% but all the conversation is about where he’s going next year, not being at home as a HRC rider and continuing his legacy.

“Marc showed his skill again. He figured it out that the tyres weren’t working with minimal water, then as the rain fell the tyres came to him.

“He pushed on, digged deep, made clean overtakes.”

The eight-time world champion is now 15th in the MotoGP standings with six rounds remaining.