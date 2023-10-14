2023 Indonesian MotoGP Sprint: New World Championship standings

Peter McLaren's picture
14 Oct 2023
Jorge Martin, Tissot Sprint race, MotoGP, Indonesian MotoGP, 14 October

New World Championship standings after Saturday's Indonesian MotoGP Sprint race at Mandalika, round 15 of 20.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1^1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)328 
2˅1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)321(-7)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)272(-56)
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)201(-127)
5=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)171(-157)
6=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)162(-166)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)145(-183)
8=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)144(-184)
9=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)126(-202)
10=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)116(-212)
11=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)108(-220)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)77(-251)
13=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)69(-259)
14=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*67(-261)
15=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)64(-264)
16=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)57(-271)
17=Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-281)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)45(-283)
19=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)36(-292)
20=Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)32(-296)
21=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)28(-300)
22=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)20(-308)
23=Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)12(-316)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP23)9(-319)
25=Jonas FolgerGERKTM Test Rider (RC16)9(-319)
26=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)8(-320)
27=Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-323)
28=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-323)
29=Cal CrutchlowGBRYamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1)3(-325)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

 