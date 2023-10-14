Indonesian MotoGP: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 ^1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 328 2 ˅1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 321 (-7) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 272 (-56) 4 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 201 (-127) 5 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 171 (-157) 6 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 162 (-166) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 145 (-183) 8 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 144 (-184) 9 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 126 (-202) 10 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 116 (-212) 11 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 108 (-220) 12 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 77 (-251) 13 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 69 (-259) 14 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 67 (-261) 15 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 64 (-264) 16 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 57 (-271) 17 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-281) 18 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 45 (-283) 19 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 36 (-292) 20 = Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 32 (-296) 21 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 28 (-300) 22 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 20 (-308) 23 = Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 12 (-316) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP23) 9 (-319) 25 = Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) 9 (-319) 26 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 8 (-320) 27 = Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-323) 28 = Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-323) 29 = Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1) 3 (-325)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie