Despite a great start from his first pole position, Luca Marini was quickly pushed down to second as Maverick Vinales pounced at turn two.

The Aprilia rider then wasted no time in setting a hot pace as he began to drop the chasing pack.

Further back, title contender Jorge Martin also made a good start as he went from sixth to third by the end of lap two.

Martin initially struggled to complete a move on Fabio Quartararo, however, it was third time lucky as he came through with a sweeping move at turn 12.

Marc Marquez was the first rider to crash out after going down on the opening lap at turn 11.

Then was big drama on lap two as Aleix Espargaro crashed at turn 16 and took out Brad Binder in the process.

Espargaro tried to go down the inside of Binder but lost the front-end of his Aprilia as a result.

The fastest rider on circuit, Martin’s charge continued on lap five as he came through on Marini at turn ten.

Trying to overtake teammate Enea Bastianini and limit the damage, Bagnaia’s hopes of securing seventh faded with six laps to go as he ran wide at turn ten.

At the front, Martin took five tenths out of Vinales’ lead on lap seven before going quicker again on lap 8.

Lacking corner exit speed, Martin pounced at turn ten as he took the lead on lap nine.

Martin then dropped Vinales immediately as his lead grew to nearly eight tenths come the end of that same lap.

Vinales then lost second one lap later as Marini came through at turn ten. The Italian then showed great pace as he surprisingly began catching Martin.

A nine tenths lead was reduced to three tenths before a small mistake from Marini led to Martin extending his advantage to 1.3 seconds.