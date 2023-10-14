The Pramac Ducati rider was only sixth in qualifying, after finishing seven tenths down on Luca Marini.

However, when it came to the race Martin was unstoppable as he carved his way through the pack to lead by the end of lap seven.

“Happy today! Was a difficult race because starting in sixth was not the best position,” said Martin. “But I was able to overtake a lot of riders on a track that is normally difficult. Hopefully tomorrow we can repeat it.

“I wasn’t in the best position for sure. Going into the first corner I was on the dirty side and I couldn’t overtake.

“I was just maintaining the place. Then, step-by-step I was overtaking riders and felt really good.

“I thought I wouldn’t be able to overtake Brad before the race, but suddenly I overtook all of them even if I was managing the rear tyre.

“It was difficult to make it to the end because the soft [tyre] was really soft. I’m proud of the work.”

Martin’s win, coupled with Francesco Bagnaia only managing P8, means the Spaniard leads the championship by seven points.

But despite it being his first time in this position, Martin admits he will keep the same approach and that the pressure is still on the shoulders of Bagnaia.

Martin added: “Feels good. It feels amazing and feels like a dream, but every race will be the same - I need to attack, I need to enjoy the moment and everything that comes is good.

“The pressure, I feel, is on Pecco. I will keep the same mentality.”