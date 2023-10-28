2023 MotoGP Thailand, Buriram - Full Qualifying Results

28 Oct 2023
Jorge

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 17 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

MotoGP Thailand, Buriram - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)1'29.287s7/8333k
2Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.138s7/8333k
3Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.174s7/8334k
4Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.196s7/9335k
5Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.209s7/8335k
6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.240s6/8335k
7Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.313s3/4329k
8Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.335s4/6333k
9Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.414s7/7331k
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.420s7/9332k
11Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.636s7/9334k
12Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.790s6/8330k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)1'29.85s7/8332k
14Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)1'29.914s6/8332k
15Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)1'30.096s7/8331k
16Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'30.115s7/8329k
17Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)1'30.124s3/8335k
18Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'30.158s7/8330k
19Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'30.263s7/8334k
20Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)1'30.442s8/8335k
21Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)1'30.677s8/8335k

* Rookie

Official Buriram MotoGP records
Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 29.671s (2022)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 30.904s (2019)

A delighted Jorge Martin rockets to pole position for the 2023 Thai MotoGP, celebrating his new lap record of 1m 29.287s with a one-handed wheelie at Buriram.

Luca Marini (VR46) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) surprised by snatching a late second and third, to complete the front row. Espargaro then ran wide at turn 1.

Martin's title rival Francesco Bagnaia will start on the outside of row two, alongside VR46's Marco Bezzecchi and KTM's Brad Binder.

Alex Marquez and brother Marc reached Qualifying 2 by leading Q1, Marc due to a tow behind Jack Miller.

Having already used up some of their new tyres, the pair then sat out the early part of Q2 before joining the battle for the final run where they claimed seventh and eighth.

Bagnaia was Marc Marquez's tow target for Qualifying 2.

Espargaro's team-mate Maverick Vinales and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, who both set a fast pace in practice, were left a disappointing 9th and 10th.

2023 MotoGP Thailand, Buriram - Qualifying (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeam
1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)
2Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)
4Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
5Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)
6Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)
7Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)
8Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
9Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)
10Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
11Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)

*Rookie.

Alex Marquez and brother Marc, who grabbed a tow behind Jack Miller, lead Qualifying 1 and will now join the ten fastest riders on Friday in the pole position shootout.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia holds a 27-point lead over Jorge Martin heading into the Thai MotoGP, after the Pramac Ducati rider’s costly soft tyre gamble backfired on the final lap at Phillip Island.

Miguel Oliveira took his final victory for KTM in last year’s wet Buriram race, ahead of Ducati team-mates Jack Miller and Bagnaia, with Martin just ninth. But it had been VR46 rookie Marco Bezzecchi who took pole position from Martin and Bagnaia in the dry.

Wet weather is again a threat for all three days of this year’s grand prix weekend.

Alex Rins, who withdrew from Phillip Island due to ongoing pain from his Mugello leg fractures, will miss Thailand after undergoing further surgery.
 