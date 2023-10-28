MotoGP Thailand, Buriram - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1'29.287s 7/8 333k 2 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.138s 7/8 333k 3 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.174s 7/8 334k 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.196s 7/9 335k 5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.209s 7/8 335k 6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.240s 6/8 335k 7 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.313s 3/4 329k 8 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.335s 4/6 333k 9 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.414s 7/7 331k 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.420s 7/9 332k 11 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.636s 7/9 334k 12 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.790s 6/8 330k Qualifying 1: 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 1'29.85s 7/8 332k 14 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 1'29.914s 6/8 332k 15 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'30.096s 7/8 331k 16 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'30.115s 7/8 329k 17 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 1'30.124s 3/8 335k 18 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'30.158s 7/8 330k 19 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'30.263s 7/8 334k 20 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 1'30.442s 8/8 335k 21 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 1'30.677s 8/8 335k

* Rookie

Official Buriram MotoGP records

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 29.671s (2022)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 30.904s (2019)

A delighted Jorge Martin rockets to pole position for the 2023 Thai MotoGP, celebrating his new lap record of 1m 29.287s with a one-handed wheelie at Buriram.

Luca Marini (VR46) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) surprised by snatching a late second and third, to complete the front row. Espargaro then ran wide at turn 1.

Martin's title rival Francesco Bagnaia will start on the outside of row two, alongside VR46's Marco Bezzecchi and KTM's Brad Binder.

Alex Marquez and brother Marc reached Qualifying 2 by leading Q1, Marc due to a tow behind Jack Miller.

Having already used up some of their new tyres, the pair then sat out the early part of Q2 before joining the battle for the final run where they claimed seventh and eighth.

Bagnaia was Marc Marquez's tow target for Qualifying 2.

Espargaro's team-mate Maverick Vinales and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, who both set a fast pace in practice, were left a disappointing 9th and 10th.

2023 MotoGP Thailand, Buriram - Qualifying (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 2 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 4 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 5 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 6 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 7 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 9 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 10 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 11 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23)

*Rookie.

Alex Marquez and brother Marc, who grabbed a tow behind Jack Miller, lead Qualifying 1 and will now join the ten fastest riders on Friday in the pole position shootout.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia holds a 27-point lead over Jorge Martin heading into the Thai MotoGP, after the Pramac Ducati rider’s costly soft tyre gamble backfired on the final lap at Phillip Island.



Miguel Oliveira took his final victory for KTM in last year’s wet Buriram race, ahead of Ducati team-mates Jack Miller and Bagnaia, with Martin just ninth. But it had been VR46 rookie Marco Bezzecchi who took pole position from Martin and Bagnaia in the dry.



Wet weather is again a threat for all three days of this year’s grand prix weekend.



Alex Rins, who withdrew from Phillip Island due to ongoing pain from his Mugello leg fractures, will miss Thailand after undergoing further surgery.

