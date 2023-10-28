2023 MotoGP Thailand, Buriram - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 17 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|MotoGP Thailand, Buriram - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|1'29.287s
|7/8
|333k
|2
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.138s
|7/8
|333k
|3
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.174s
|7/8
|334k
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.196s
|7/9
|335k
|5
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.209s
|7/8
|335k
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.240s
|6/8
|335k
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.313s
|3/4
|329k
|8
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.335s
|4/6
|333k
|9
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.414s
|7/7
|331k
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.420s
|7/9
|332k
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.636s
|7/9
|334k
|12
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.790s
|6/8
|330k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|1'29.85s
|7/8
|332k
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|1'29.914s
|6/8
|332k
|15
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'30.096s
|7/8
|331k
|16
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'30.115s
|7/8
|329k
|17
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|1'30.124s
|3/8
|335k
|18
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'30.158s
|7/8
|330k
|19
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'30.263s
|7/8
|334k
|20
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|1'30.442s
|8/8
|335k
|21
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|1'30.677s
|8/8
|335k
* Rookie
Official Buriram MotoGP records
Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 29.671s (2022)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 30.904s (2019)
A delighted Jorge Martin rockets to pole position for the 2023 Thai MotoGP, celebrating his new lap record of 1m 29.287s with a one-handed wheelie at Buriram.
Luca Marini (VR46) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) surprised by snatching a late second and third, to complete the front row. Espargaro then ran wide at turn 1.
Martin's title rival Francesco Bagnaia will start on the outside of row two, alongside VR46's Marco Bezzecchi and KTM's Brad Binder.
Alex Marquez and brother Marc reached Qualifying 2 by leading Q1, Marc due to a tow behind Jack Miller.
Having already used up some of their new tyres, the pair then sat out the early part of Q2 before joining the battle for the final run where they claimed seventh and eighth.
Bagnaia was Marc Marquez's tow target for Qualifying 2.
Espargaro's team-mate Maverick Vinales and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, who both set a fast pace in practice, were left a disappointing 9th and 10th.
|2023 MotoGP Thailand, Buriram - Qualifying (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|4
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|6
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|7
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|9
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|11
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
*Rookie.
Alex Marquez and brother Marc, who grabbed a tow behind Jack Miller, lead Qualifying 1 and will now join the ten fastest riders on Friday in the pole position shootout.
Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia holds a 27-point lead over Jorge Martin heading into the Thai MotoGP, after the Pramac Ducati rider’s costly soft tyre gamble backfired on the final lap at Phillip Island.
Miguel Oliveira took his final victory for KTM in last year’s wet Buriram race, ahead of Ducati team-mates Jack Miller and Bagnaia, with Martin just ninth. But it had been VR46 rookie Marco Bezzecchi who took pole position from Martin and Bagnaia in the dry.
Wet weather is again a threat for all three days of this year’s grand prix weekend.
Alex Rins, who withdrew from Phillip Island due to ongoing pain from his Mugello leg fractures, will miss Thailand after undergoing further surgery.