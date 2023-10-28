2023 MotoGP Thailand, Buriram - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 1'30.550s 5/15 335k 2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.041s 14/14 335k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.048s 15/15 333k 4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.067s 13/15 331k 5 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.110s 15/16 332k 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.214s 7/15 333k 7 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.245s 13/13 332k 8 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.259s 11/15 331k 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.267s 8/9 329k 10 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.272s 5/15 330k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.414s 11/17 331k 12 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.416s 4/11 332k 13 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.446s 16/17 330k 14 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.458s 6/15 333k 15 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.473s 14/16 331k 16 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.625s 10/14 329k 17 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.666s 13/15 330k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.681s 8/16 327k 19 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.732s 11/15 332k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.792s 10/15 327k 21 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.841s 11/11 331k

*Rookie.

Official Buriram MotoGP records

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 29.671s (2022)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 30.904s (2019)

Maverick Vinales leads a factory Aprilia one-two in final practice for the Thai MotoGP. Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo completed the top four.

Qualifying 1, which includes Marc Marquez, who made an impressive front-end save this morning, will now get underway.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia holds a 27-point lead over Jorge Martin heading into the Thai MotoGP, after the Pramac Ducati rider’s costly soft tyre gamble backfired on the final lap at Phillip Island.



Miguel Oliveira took his final victory for KTM in last year’s wet Buriram race, ahead of Ducati team-mates Jack Miller and Bagnaia, with Martin just ninth. But it had been VR46 rookie Marco Bezzecchi who took pole position from Martin and Bagnaia in the dry.



Wet weather is again a threat for all three days of this year’s grand prix weekend.



Alex Rins, who withdrew from Phillip Island due to ongoing pain from his Mugello leg fractures, will miss Thailand after undergoing further surgery.

