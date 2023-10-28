2023 MotoGP Thailand, Buriram - Saturday Practice Results

28 Oct 2023
Maverick Vinales, Thailand MotoGP 27 October

Saturday practice results from the Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 17 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

2023 MotoGP Thailand, Buriram - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)1'30.550s5/15335k
2Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.041s14/14335k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.048s15/15333k
4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.067s13/15331k
5Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.110s15/16332k
6Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.214s7/15333k
7Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.245s13/13332k
8Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.259s11/15331k
9Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.267s8/9329k
10Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.272s5/15330k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.414s11/17331k
12Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+0.416s4/11332k
13Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.446s16/17330k
14Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.458s6/15333k
15Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.473s14/16331k
16Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.625s10/14329k
17Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.666s13/15330k
18Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.681s8/16327k
19Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.732s11/15332k
20Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.792s10/15327k
21Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.841s11/11331k

*Rookie.

Official Buriram MotoGP records
Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 29.671s (2022)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 30.904s (2019)

Maverick Vinales leads a factory Aprilia one-two in final practice for the Thai MotoGP. Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo completed the top four.

Qualifying 1, which includes Marc Marquez, who made an impressive front-end save this morning, will now get underway.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia holds a 27-point lead over Jorge Martin heading into the Thai MotoGP, after the Pramac Ducati rider’s costly soft tyre gamble backfired on the final lap at Phillip Island.

Miguel Oliveira took his final victory for KTM in last year’s wet Buriram race, ahead of Ducati team-mates Jack Miller and Bagnaia, with Martin just ninth. But it had been VR46 rookie Marco Bezzecchi who took pole position from Martin and Bagnaia in the dry.

Wet weather is again a threat for all three days of this year’s grand prix weekend.

Alex Rins, who withdrew from Phillip Island due to ongoing pain from his Mugello leg fractures, will miss Thailand after undergoing further surgery.
 