2023 MotoGP Thailand, Buriram - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 17 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|2023 MotoGP Thailand, Buriram - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|1'30.550s
|5/15
|335k
|2
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.041s
|14/14
|335k
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.048s
|15/15
|333k
|4
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.067s
|13/15
|331k
|5
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.110s
|15/16
|332k
|6
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.214s
|7/15
|333k
|7
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.245s
|13/13
|332k
|8
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.259s
|11/15
|331k
|9
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.267s
|8/9
|329k
|10
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.272s
|5/15
|330k
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.414s
|11/17
|331k
|12
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+0.416s
|4/11
|332k
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.446s
|16/17
|330k
|14
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.458s
|6/15
|333k
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.473s
|14/16
|331k
|16
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.625s
|10/14
|329k
|17
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.666s
|13/15
|330k
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.681s
|8/16
|327k
|19
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.732s
|11/15
|332k
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.792s
|10/15
|327k
|21
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.841s
|11/11
|331k
*Rookie.
Official Buriram MotoGP records
Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 29.671s (2022)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 30.904s (2019)
Maverick Vinales leads a factory Aprilia one-two in final practice for the Thai MotoGP. Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo completed the top four.
Qualifying 1, which includes Marc Marquez, who made an impressive front-end save this morning, will now get underway.
Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia holds a 27-point lead over Jorge Martin heading into the Thai MotoGP, after the Pramac Ducati rider’s costly soft tyre gamble backfired on the final lap at Phillip Island.
Miguel Oliveira took his final victory for KTM in last year’s wet Buriram race, ahead of Ducati team-mates Jack Miller and Bagnaia, with Martin just ninth. But it had been VR46 rookie Marco Bezzecchi who took pole position from Martin and Bagnaia in the dry.
Wet weather is again a threat for all three days of this year’s grand prix weekend.
Alex Rins, who withdrew from Phillip Island due to ongoing pain from his Mugello leg fractures, will miss Thailand after undergoing further surgery.