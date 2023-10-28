Repsol Honda team manager Alberto Puig told MotoGP.com that: “There will be no objection from Honda for Marc to ride at the Valencia test.”

Although Marquez and Honda have agreed to annul the final year of his current contract, allowing a switch to Gresini for 2024, Marquez is contracted to HRC until the end of this year and therefore needed special permission to ride at the Valencia test, which follows the season finale.

Marquez’s Repsol Honda replacement is yet to be announced but current Gresini rider Fabio di Giannantonio is now hotly tipped to swap places with the eight-time world champion.

The Valencia test takes place on November 28.

When Valentino Rossi left Honda at the end of 2003, the Italian was famously denied the chance to test for his new Yamaha team until January 2004.

Former rider Puig took over as Repsol Honda team manager in 2018.