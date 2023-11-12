Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'59.218s 3/5 330k 2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.025s 4/5 330k 3 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.104s 4/5 330k 4 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.134s 3/5 330k 5 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.217s 4/5 328k 6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.352s 4/5 332k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.425s 3/5 324k 8 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.450s 5/5 332k 9 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.470s 4/5 330k 10 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.535s 3/5 329k 11 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.538s 3/5 328k 12 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.593s 4/5 331k 13 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.778s 5/5 330k 14 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.849s 4/5 330k 15 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.855s 5/5 327k 16 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.855s 3/5 334k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.892s 3/5 325k 18 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.916s 5/5 328k 19 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.049s 3/5 326k 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.116s 4/5 325k 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.150s 4/5 327k 22 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Ducati (GP23) +1.483s 4/5 329k 23 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +2.165s 3/5 321k

*Rookie.

Official Sepang MotoGP records

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 57.491s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin 1m 59.634s (2022)

After the 'worst five corners of my career' in the Sprint, Fabio Quartararo was back on top of the timesheets for the second time this weekend, during warm-up for the 2023 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.

The Monster Yamaha rider - who dropped from 8th to 19th on the opening lap of the Saturday race, before finishing 16th - topped the ten-minute warm-up from KTM's Brad Binder (5th in the Sprint) and the back-on-form Enea Bastianini (4th yesterday).

Sprint winner Alex Marquez, also tipped as a favourite for victory in this afternoon's grand prix, was fourth this morning ahead of the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, whose title lead has been reduced to just 11 points over Jorge Martin after fading from the race lead to third on Saturday, was sixth in warm-up.

But Sprint runner-up Martin, who seemed annoyed with Luca Marini at one stage, was just 16th.

Birthday boy Marco Bezzecchi had an accident at Turn 1, with VR46 team-mate Marini - hotly tipped for the vacant 2024 Repsol Honda seat, with HRC now rumoured to be willing to offer a multi-year contract after several riders turned down a single-year deal - in 11th.

Medium tyres, used by everyone in the Sprint, are also expected to be used in this afternoon's full-length grand prix.

Many riders practised bike swaps at the end of the ten-minute warm-up, with storms a threat later today.