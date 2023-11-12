2023 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Warm-up Results

12 Nov 2023
Fabio Quartararo, Malaysian MotoGP, 11 November

Warm-up results from the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 18 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'59.218s3/5330k
2Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.025s4/5330k
3Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.104s4/5330k
4Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.134s3/5330k
5Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.217s4/5328k
6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.352s4/5332k
7Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.425s3/5324k
8Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.450s5/5332k
9Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.470s4/5330k
10Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+0.535s3/5329k
11Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.538s3/5328k
12Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.593s4/5331k
13Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.778s5/5330k
14Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.849s4/5330k
15Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.855s5/5327k
16Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.855s3/5334k
17Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.892s3/5325k
18Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.916s5/5328k
19Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.049s3/5326k
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.116s4/5325k
21Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+1.150s4/5327k
22Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Ducati (GP23)+1.483s4/5329k
23Iker LecuonaSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+2.165s3/5321k

*Rookie.

Official Sepang MotoGP records
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 57.491s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin 1m 59.634s (2022)

After the 'worst five corners of my career' in the Sprint, Fabio Quartararo was back on top of the timesheets for the second time this weekend, during warm-up for the 2023 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.

The Monster Yamaha rider - who dropped from 8th to 19th on the opening lap of the Saturday race, before finishing 16th - topped the ten-minute warm-up from KTM's Brad Binder (5th in the Sprint) and the back-on-form Enea Bastianini (4th yesterday).

Sprint winner Alex Marquez, also tipped as a favourite for victory in this afternoon's grand prix, was fourth this morning ahead of the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, whose title lead has been reduced to just 11 points over Jorge Martin after fading from the race lead to third on Saturday, was sixth in warm-up.

But Sprint runner-up Martin, who seemed annoyed with Luca Marini at one stage, was just 16th.

Birthday boy Marco Bezzecchi had an accident at Turn 1, with VR46 team-mate Marini - hotly tipped for the vacant 2024 Repsol Honda seat, with HRC now rumoured to be willing to offer a multi-year contract after several riders turned down a single-year deal - in 11th.

Medium tyres, used by everyone in the Sprint, are also expected to be used in this afternoon's full-length grand prix.

Many riders practised bike swaps at the end of the ten-minute warm-up, with storms a threat later today.