2023 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 18 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'59.218s
|3/5
|330k
|2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.025s
|4/5
|330k
|3
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.104s
|4/5
|330k
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.134s
|3/5
|330k
|5
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.217s
|4/5
|328k
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.352s
|4/5
|332k
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.425s
|3/5
|324k
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.450s
|5/5
|332k
|9
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.470s
|4/5
|330k
|10
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+0.535s
|3/5
|329k
|11
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.538s
|3/5
|328k
|12
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.593s
|4/5
|331k
|13
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.778s
|5/5
|330k
|14
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.849s
|4/5
|330k
|15
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.855s
|5/5
|327k
|16
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.855s
|3/5
|334k
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.892s
|3/5
|325k
|18
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.916s
|5/5
|328k
|19
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.049s
|3/5
|326k
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.116s
|4/5
|325k
|21
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+1.150s
|4/5
|327k
|22
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Ducati (GP23)
|+1.483s
|4/5
|329k
|23
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+2.165s
|3/5
|321k
*Rookie.
Official Sepang MotoGP records
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 57.491s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin 1m 59.634s (2022)
After the 'worst five corners of my career' in the Sprint, Fabio Quartararo was back on top of the timesheets for the second time this weekend, during warm-up for the 2023 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.
The Monster Yamaha rider - who dropped from 8th to 19th on the opening lap of the Saturday race, before finishing 16th - topped the ten-minute warm-up from KTM's Brad Binder (5th in the Sprint) and the back-on-form Enea Bastianini (4th yesterday).
Sprint winner Alex Marquez, also tipped as a favourite for victory in this afternoon's grand prix, was fourth this morning ahead of the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.
Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, whose title lead has been reduced to just 11 points over Jorge Martin after fading from the race lead to third on Saturday, was sixth in warm-up.
But Sprint runner-up Martin, who seemed annoyed with Luca Marini at one stage, was just 16th.
Birthday boy Marco Bezzecchi had an accident at Turn 1, with VR46 team-mate Marini - hotly tipped for the vacant 2024 Repsol Honda seat, with HRC now rumoured to be willing to offer a multi-year contract after several riders turned down a single-year deal - in 11th.
Medium tyres, used by everyone in the Sprint, are also expected to be used in this afternoon's full-length grand prix.
Many riders practised bike swaps at the end of the ten-minute warm-up, with storms a threat later today.