2023 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 19 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|2023 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'53.531s
|11/13
|341k
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.073s
|12/13
|351k
|3
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.073s
|7/10
|345k
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.126s
|8/12
|343k
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.141s
|9/12
|344k
|6
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.368s
|5/12
|345k
|7
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.385s
|11/11
|347k
|8
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.508s
|11/12
|346k
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.517s
|7/8
|339k
|10
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.538s
|10/10
|345k
|11
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.551s
|6/10
|338k
|12
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.580s
|12/12
|343k
|13
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.659s
|8/9
|347k
|14
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.674s
|5/13
|346k
|15
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.844s
|6/10
|345k
|16
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.948s
|12/12
|339k
|17
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+1.010s
|7/10
|340k
|18
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.290s
|9/14
|341k
|19
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.315s
|3/11
|339k
|20
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+1.335s
|3/9
|343k
|21
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.488s
|7/12
|342k
|22
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.839s
|7/11
|346k
*Rookie.
Official Lusail MotoGP records
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 52.772s (2021)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 54.338s (2022)
Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo leads a feisty final practice for the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail ahead of title Jorge Martin and Aleix Espargaro.
Espargaro was involved in an early bizarre incident when an on-track tangle between the Spaniard and Franco Morbidelli ended with the factory Aprilia rider slapping the Italian's helmet.
The incident was soon put under investigation by the FIM Stewards, with the heavy cost of a potential penalty underlined when Espargaro moved to the top of the timesheets before late improvements by Quartararo and Martin.
Martin, who starts this evening's Sprint race 14 points behind Francesco Bagnaia, had struggled badly with grip issues for most of Friday before a late recovery on new rubber.
The Pramac Ducati rider hoped the worst was behind him but again looked uneasy in Saturday practice, running wide, glancing at his rear tyre as he returned to the pits, and running his face with his hands in the pits.
However, Martin ended the session on a high by rising to second, setting the exact same time as Espargaro.
Bagnaia was tenth quickest, just ahead of surprise Friday leader Raul Fernandez, who lost the front of his RNF Aprilia at the final corner in the closing minutes.
Qualifying 1, including Quartararo, who lost a top-ten lap time due to yellow flags on Friday, will now get underway.
Francesco Bagnaia has a chance to win the 2023 MotoGP title on Sunday in Qatar, but admits it’s almost impossible… unless Jorge Martin makes a mistake.
Bagnaia is just 14 points ahead of Martin and would need to push that advantage up to 37 this weekend to avoid a final round world championship showdown at Valencia.
However, both have now used up their Official Warning for low tyre pressure and - like Luca Marini, Maverick Vinales, Franco Morbidelli, Raul Fernandez, Iker Lecuona, Pol Espargaro, Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez and Aleix Espargaro – will receive a post-race time penalty for any further infringements.
Facilities and infrastructure at the Lusail circuit have been radically revamped ahead of this year’s event, including a full resurfacing. With no prior track data for the new asphalt, Michelin is offering an extra front (4) and rear (3) tyre compound this weekend.
While Bagnaia and Martin can drop no lower than second in the standings, Marco Bezzecchi is on target to confirm third over KTM’s Brad Binder.
Pramac Ducati will be crowned teams’ world champions, an exceptional effort for a non-factory squad, if their current 100-point advantage over Ducati Lenovo stands at 66 or more on Sunday.
Alex Rins is again replaced by Iker Lecuona at LCR Honda.