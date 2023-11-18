2023 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'53.531s 11/13 341k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.073s 12/13 351k 3 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.073s 7/10 345k 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.126s 8/12 343k 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.141s 9/12 344k 6 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.368s 5/12 345k 7 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.385s 11/11 347k 8 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.508s 11/12 346k 9 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.517s 7/8 339k 10 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.538s 10/10 345k 11 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.551s 6/10 338k 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.580s 12/12 343k 13 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.659s 8/9 347k 14 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.674s 5/13 346k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.844s 6/10 345k 16 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.948s 12/12 339k 17 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.010s 7/10 340k 18 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.290s 9/14 341k 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.315s 3/11 339k 20 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +1.335s 3/9 343k 21 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.488s 7/12 342k 22 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.839s 7/11 346k

*Rookie.

Official Lusail MotoGP records

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 52.772s (2021)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 54.338s (2022)

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo leads a feisty final practice for the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail ahead of title Jorge Martin and Aleix Espargaro.

Espargaro was involved in an early bizarre incident when an on-track tangle between the Spaniard and Franco Morbidelli ended with the factory Aprilia rider slapping the Italian's helmet.

The incident was soon put under investigation by the FIM Stewards, with the heavy cost of a potential penalty underlined when Espargaro moved to the top of the timesheets before late improvements by Quartararo and Martin.

Martin, who starts this evening's Sprint race 14 points behind Francesco Bagnaia, had struggled badly with grip issues for most of Friday before a late recovery on new rubber.

The Pramac Ducati rider hoped the worst was behind him but again looked uneasy in Saturday practice, running wide, glancing at his rear tyre as he returned to the pits, and running his face with his hands in the pits.

However, Martin ended the session on a high by rising to second, setting the exact same time as Espargaro.

Bagnaia was tenth quickest, just ahead of surprise Friday leader Raul Fernandez, who lost the front of his RNF Aprilia at the final corner in the closing minutes.

Qualifying 1, including Quartararo, who lost a top-ten lap time due to yellow flags on Friday, will now get underway.

Francesco Bagnaia has a chance to win the 2023 MotoGP title on Sunday in Qatar, but admits it’s almost impossible… unless Jorge Martin makes a mistake.



Bagnaia is just 14 points ahead of Martin and would need to push that advantage up to 37 this weekend to avoid a final round world championship showdown at Valencia.



However, both have now used up their Official Warning for low tyre pressure and - like Luca Marini, Maverick Vinales, Franco Morbidelli, Raul Fernandez, Iker Lecuona, Pol Espargaro, Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez and Aleix Espargaro – will receive a post-race time penalty for any further infringements.



Facilities and infrastructure at the Lusail circuit have been radically revamped ahead of this year’s event, including a full resurfacing. With no prior track data for the new asphalt, Michelin is offering an extra front (4) and rear (3) tyre compound this weekend.



While Bagnaia and Martin can drop no lower than second in the standings, Marco Bezzecchi is on target to confirm third over KTM’s Brad Binder.



Pramac Ducati will be crowned teams’ world champions, an exceptional effort for a non-factory squad, if their current 100-point advantage over Ducati Lenovo stands at 66 or more on Sunday.



Alex Rins is again replaced by Iker Lecuona at LCR Honda.

