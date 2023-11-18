Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 1'51.762s 5/6 347k 2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.067s 5/7 343k 3 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.136s 2/3 342k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.274s 5/7 343k 5 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.296s 6/7 345k 6 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.339s 5/6 341k 7 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.341s 5/7 341k 8 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.413s 5/6 341k 9 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.586s 5/6 338k 10 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.704s 6/6 341k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.967s 5/6 343k 12 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.022s 5/6 343k Qualifying 1: 13 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 1'52.504s 6/7 345k 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'52.524s 5/7 343k 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 1'52.828s 7/7 345k 16 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'52.889s 5/7 345k 17 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 1'53.099s 5/7 346k 18 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'53.143s 5/6 338k 19 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 1'53.362s 7/7 344k 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'53.57s 5/6 345k 21 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'53.838s 2/7 343k 22 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'54.36s 6/6 341k

Official Lusail MotoGP records

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 52.772s (2021)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 54.338s (2022)

Rumoured Repsol Honda signing Luca Marini takes pole position for the 2023 Qatar MotoGP with a new lap record on the resurfaced Lusail circuit.

Fabio di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez completed an all-GP22 front row with reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, title rival Jorge Martin and Pramac team-mate Johann Zarco forming an all-GP23 row two.

Unemployed-for-2024 di Giannantonio used a tow behind team-mate Alex Marquez to set the first ever sub 1m 59s two-wheel lap of the Lusail circuit. Alex Marquez then made it a dream Gresini one-two while chasing Zarco on his penultimate lap.

But the pole contest wasn't over with a delighted Marini, tucked up behind Maverick Vinales, delivering a 1m 51.762s to edge 0.067s under di Giannantonio.

As on Friday, Marc Marquez targeted Bagnaia for a tow on both of his qualifying runs. The Italian pulled the Repsol Honda rider as high as third before being pushed down to seventh on the grid, as the top non-Ducati rider.

Martin had a near miss while following Aleix Espargaro at the start of the session. The factory Aprilia rider - still waiting to hear the verdict of the FIM Stewards for the earlier slap on Franco Morbidelli - went on to take tenth.

Johann Zarco and Alex Marquez advanced through Qualifying 1 to join the ten quickest riders from Friday evening in the Qualifying 2 pole position shootout.

2023 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Qualifying (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 2 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 5 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 6 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 9 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 10 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 11 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 12 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V)

Francesco Bagnaia has a chance to win the 2023 MotoGP title on Sunday in Qatar, but admits it’s almost impossible… unless Jorge Martin makes a mistake.



Bagnaia is just 14 points ahead of Martin and would need to push that advantage up to 37 this weekend to avoid a final round world championship showdown at Valencia.



However, both have now used up their Official Warning for low tyre pressure and - like Luca Marini, Maverick Vinales, Franco Morbidelli, Raul Fernandez, Iker Lecuona, Pol Espargaro, Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez and Aleix Espargaro – will receive a post-race time penalty for any further infringements.



Facilities and infrastructure at the Lusail circuit have been radically revamped ahead of this year’s event, including a full resurfacing. With no prior track data for the new asphalt, Michelin is offering an extra front (4) and rear (3) tyre compound this weekend.



While Bagnaia and Martin can drop no lower than second in the standings, Marco Bezzecchi is on target to confirm third over KTM’s Brad Binder.



Pramac Ducati will be crowned teams’ world champions, an exceptional effort for a non-factory squad, if their current 100-point advantage over Ducati Lenovo stands at 66 or more on Sunday.



Alex Rins is again replaced by Iker Lecuona at LCR Honda.

