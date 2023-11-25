2023 Valencia Sprint Race: New MotoGP World Championship standings

25 Nov 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Valencia MotoGP, 24 November

New World Championship standings after Saturday's Valencia MotoGP Sprint race at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, round 20 of 20.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)442 
2=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)428(-14)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)329(-113)
4=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)277(-165)
5=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)205(-237)
6=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)198(-244)
7^1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)198(-244)
8˅1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)194(-248)
9^1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)167(-275)
10˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)167(-275)
11=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)163(-279)
12=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)138(-304)
13^1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)96(-346)
14˅1Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)93(-349)
15=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)84(-358)
16=Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)76(-366)
17=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*71(-371)
18=Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)54(-388)
19=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)52(-390)
20=Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)40(-402)
21=Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)32(-410)
22=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)26(-416)
23=Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)13(-429)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)9(-433)
25=Jonas FolgerGERKTM Test Rider (RC16)9(-433)
26=Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)8(-434)
27=Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-437)
28=Danilo PetrucciITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-437)
29=Cal CrutchlowGBRYamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1)3(-439)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

 