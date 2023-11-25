Valencia MotoGP Sprint: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 442 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 428 (-14) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 329 (-113) 4 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 277 (-165) 5 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 205 (-237) 6 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 198 (-244) 7 ^1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 198 (-244) 8 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 194 (-248) 9 ^1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 167 (-275) 10 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 167 (-275) 11 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 163 (-279) 12 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 138 (-304) 13 ^1 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 96 (-346) 14 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 93 (-349) 15 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 84 (-358) 16 = Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 76 (-366) 17 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 71 (-371) 18 = Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 54 (-388) 19 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 52 (-390) 20 = Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 40 (-402) 21 = Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 32 (-410) 22 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 26 (-416) 23 = Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 13 (-429) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 9 (-433) 25 = Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) 9 (-433) 26 = Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 8 (-434) 27 = Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-437) 28 = Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-437) 29 = Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1) 3 (-439)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie