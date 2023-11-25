Fortunately, the trio concerned - Fabio di Giannantonio (6th), Luca Marini (14th) and Franco Morbidelli (15th) - all finished behind title rivals Jorge Martin (1st) and Francesco Bagnaia (5th).

The 14-point difference between Bagnaia and Martin thus remains unchanged heading into Sunday's world championship showdown.

As a first offence, di Giannantonio (who finished in the wheeltracks of Bagnaia) was given only an Official Warning.

But for Marini and Morbidelli it was their second low-pressure offence, meaning a 3-second time penalty. Both were already well outside of the points.

However the trio of low-pressure infringements are the first in a Sprint race, where only 33% of the race laps need to be above the required pressure threshold, increasing fears of further penalties in Sunday's full-length title decider.

Of the 21 riders on the grid only Fabio Quartararo, Takaaki Nakagami, Brad Binder, Alex Rins and Lorenzo Savadori are now yet to use their Official Warning. Those five are therefore the only riders guaranteed not to lose any positions due to tyre pressure infringements on Sunday.

The other 16 riders on Sunday's grid, including Bagnaia and Martin, would either receive a 3-second penalty for a second offence or - in the case of Aleix Espargaro, Morbidelli and Marini - a 6-second sanction for a third offence.

The championship outcome could change if any rider that finishes ahead of Bagnaia or Martin on Sunday then receives a post-race time penalty big enough to drop them behind either of the title rivals on the revised race results.

Likewise, to be guaranteed of at least keeping their finishing position regardless of tyre pressure checks, Martin and Bagnaia need to ensure they cross the line at least 3 seconds ahead of the rider behind, to absorb any potential penalty.