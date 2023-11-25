After making the perfect start and leading into turn one, Bagnaia was soon pushed back to second as Vinales came flying past at turn two.

Bagnaia, who now had title rival Jorge Martin right behind him, was pushed wide by the Spaniard at turn 10.

Both riders ran wide which allowed Brad Binder and Marc Marquez to come through, but Martin remained ahead of Bagnaia.

On lap two Martin came through on Marquez while Bagnaia started losing time to the four riders ahead of him.

One of the big moves in the early stages was Fabio Quartararo, who attached himself to Bagnaia before going for a move under braking at turn five.

After towing Martin and Marquez to the back of Vinales, Binder then went for the race lead on lap six.

A move came at turn four but Vinales responded immediately, however, Binder made his second overtake stick before Martin and Marquez followed him through.

Martin latched straight onto the rear of Binder before taking over the race lead at turn ten.

Although Bagnaia’s pace improved, riders behind him were continuing to stay close as Fabio Di Giannantonio looked poised for an overtake.

Binder reamined close to Martin until the checkered flag but the Spaniard held firm and took yet another superb sprint win.

Further back, Bagnaia managed to hold off Di Giannantonio despite the Gresini rider having more pace.