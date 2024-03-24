Portimao: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Portuguese: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 ^1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 60 2 ^1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 42 (-18) 3 ^3 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 39 (-21) 4 ˅3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 37 (-23) 5 ^4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 28 (-32) 6 ˅2 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 27 (-33) 7 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 25 (-35) 8 ˅3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 19 (-41) 9 ^3 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 16 (-44) 10 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 15 (-45) 11 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 15 (-45) 12 ˅4 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 13 (-47) 13 ^2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 12 (-48) 14 ^2 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 8 (-52) 15 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 7 (-53) 16 NA Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 5 (-55) 17 ˅4 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 5 (-55) 18 NA Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 3 (-57) 19 NA Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 2 (-58)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie