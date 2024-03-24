Portimao: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix race at Portimao, round 2 of 21.
|Portuguese: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|^1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|60
|2
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|42
|(-18)
|3
|^3
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|39
|(-21)
|4
|˅3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|37
|(-23)
|5
|^4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|28
|(-32)
|6
|˅2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|27
|(-33)
|7
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|25
|(-35)
|8
|˅3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|19
|(-41)
|9
|^3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|16
|(-44)
|10
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|15
|(-45)
|11
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-45)
|12
|˅4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|13
|(-47)
|13
|^2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|12
|(-48)
|14
|^2
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|8
|(-52)
|15
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|7
|(-53)
|16
|NA
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|5
|(-55)
|17
|˅4
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-55)
|18
|NA
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-57)
|19
|NA
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|2
|(-58)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie