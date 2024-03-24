Portimao: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix race at Portimao, round 2 of 21.

Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Portuguese: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1^1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)60 
2^1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)42(-18)
3^3Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)39(-21)
4˅3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)37(-23)
5^4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*28(-32)
6˅2Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)27(-33)
7=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)25(-35)
8˅3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)19(-41)
9^3Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)16(-44)
10=Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)15(-45)
11=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)15(-45)
12˅4Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)13(-47)
13^2Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)12(-48)
14^2Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)8(-52)
15˅1Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)7(-53)
16NAAugusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)5(-55)
17˅4Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)5(-55)
18NAAlex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)3(-57)
19NATakaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)2(-58)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
35 mins ago
Portimao: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
F1
News
40 mins ago
Oscar Piastri: “We made right call” | Separate McLaren “mistake” identified
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
MotoGP
Results
54 mins ago
2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Race Results
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
MotoGP
News
55 mins ago
Jorge Martin wins as Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez collide
Jorge
Jorge
F1
News
1 hour ago
Mercedes double-disaster in Australia: “Is it a team that drivers want to go to?”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in the pits. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

WSBK
News
2 hours ago
2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Race (2) Results
Alvaro Bautista, Catalunya WorldSBK, Superpole Race, 24 March
Alvaro Bautista, Catalunya WorldSBK, Superpole Race, 24 March
Moto2
Race Report
2 hours ago
2024 Portuguese Moto2: Emotional first win finally comes for Canet
Aron Canet, Moto2 race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Aron Canet, Moto2 race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
MotoGP
2 hours ago
Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao: LIVE UPDATES!
Francesco Bagnaia, Tissot sprint race, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Francesco Bagnaia, Tissot sprint race, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Moto2
Results
2 hours ago
2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Race Results
Aron Canet, Moto2, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Aron Canet, Moto2, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March