MotoGP stewards confirm Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez clash a racing incident

On the penultimate lap of the Portuguese MotoGP Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez collided and crashed at turn five.

Both riders were initially able to pick up their Ducati machines and ride on, however, Bagnaia swiftly returned to pit lane to retire while Marquez ended the grand prix in 16th.

A statement on social media from MotoGP confirmed: “The FIM MotoGP Stewards have confirmed that the crash between Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia was a racing incident. Therefore, no further action will be taken.”

Marquez was seen shaking his head at Bagnaia in the immediate aftermath as he began picking up his bike from the gravel.

It was Marquez who initiated the overtake as he went down the inside of a struggling Bagnaia for fifth position.

However, Marquez ran slightly wide which allowed Bagnaia the chance to slide back up the inside.

But with Marquez only just off the racing line and looking to cut back towards the corner, Bagnaia’s attempt to claim back the position resulted in him hitting Marquez.

