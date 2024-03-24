MotoGP stewards confirm Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez clash a racing incident

No further action has been taken from MotoGP stewards following the class between Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.

Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March

On the penultimate lap of the Portuguese MotoGP Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez collided and crashed at turn five.

Both riders were initially able to pick up their Ducati machines and ride on, however, Bagnaia swiftly returned to pit lane to retire while Marquez ended the grand prix in 16th. 

A statement on social media from MotoGP confirmed: “The FIM MotoGP Stewards have confirmed that the crash between Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia was a racing incident. Therefore, no further action will be taken.”

Marquez was seen shaking his head at Bagnaia in the immediate aftermath as he began picking up his bike from the gravel.

It was Marquez who initiated the overtake as he went down the inside of a struggling Bagnaia for fifth position.

However, Marquez ran slightly wide which allowed Bagnaia the chance to slide back up the inside.

But with Marquez only just off the racing line and looking to cut back towards the corner, Bagnaia’s attempt to claim back the position resulted in him hitting Marquez. 

Here's Bagnaia's side of the story: Francesco Bagnaia says Marc Marquez move “wasn’t risky; angry with zero points”

And Marquez's side of the story: Marc Marquez: Mistake from Pecco, too aggressive for two points

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
14 mins ago
Marc Marquez: Mistake from Pecco, too aggressive for two points
Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia crash, MotoGP race, Poruguese MotoGP, 24 March
Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia crash, MotoGP race, Poruguese MotoGP,…
WSBK
News
27 mins ago
Jonathan Rea: “The tide has to change; we’ve had a lot of issues thrown our way”
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
IndyCar
News
28 mins ago
$1 Million Challenge, Heat Race Two: Full Results
Alex Palou
Alex Palou
WSBK
News
44 mins ago
Toprak: ‘I was thinking about what Valentino Rossi did many years ago’
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Superpole Race, 24 March
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Superpole Race, 24 March
IndyCar
News
51 mins ago
$1 Million Challenge, Heat Race One: Full Results
Felix Rosenqvist
Felix Rosenqvist

Latest News

MotoGP
News
53 mins ago
Pedro Acosta on learning from Brad Binder, Jack Miller: “I was just thinking to pass them”
Pedro
Pedro
F1
News
55 mins ago
F1’s shock team emerges after “a collective groan” over “underwhelming choice”
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Bastianini: Win “impossible” as “Jorge was perfect”
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP Race, Portuguese MotoGP 24 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP Race, Portuguese MotoGP 24 March
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Jorge Martin after seeing Bagnaia-Marquez clash: ‘I needed to win’
Jorge
Jorge