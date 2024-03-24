2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Race Results

Race results from the Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 2 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)41m 18.138s
2Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.882s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+5.362s
4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+11.129s
5Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+16.437s
6Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+19.403s
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+20.130s
8Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+21.549s
9Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+23.929s
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+28.195s
11Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+28.244s
12Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+29.271s
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+31.334s
14Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+34.932s
15Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+38.267s
16Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+40.174s
17Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+40.775s
18Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+52.362s
 Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)DNF
 Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)DNF
 Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)DNF
 Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)DNF

*Rookie.

Jorge Martin wins the 2024 Portimao MotoGP while late drama behind saw Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez clash over fifth, then Maverick Vinales crash from second due to a suspected gearbox issue on the last lap.

That also put rookie Pedro Acosta onto the podium, alongside Martin and pole qualifier Enea Bastianini.

The Bagnaia-Marquez incident saw Marquez dive inside the struggling reigning double champion at Turn 5 with three laps to go. But as Marquez drifted slightly wide at the apex, Bagnaia tried to cut back under the Gresini Ducati. 

The pair then collided, sending both to the ground. The incident is under investigation.

Sprint winner Vinales, who had stalked Martin for the entire race, suddenly slowed onto the home straight as the final lap began. The Aprilia rider then continued into Turn 1, where he ran wide and highsided. 

The team later stated that it was "presumably" a gearbox problem with "further analysis in due course."

The Vinales drama put Acosta, who had already battled his way past the likes of Jack Miller, Brad Binder, Marc Marquez and then Bagnaia, onto his first premier-class podium.

Franco Morbidelli, Alex Marquez and Raul Fernandez fell in separate incidents in the early laps. Morbidelli and Marquez rejoined at the back with Marquez later retiring his GP23.

While all riders except Fabio Quartararo had used the soft rear tyre for the Sprint, the entire grid picked medium rear (and hard front) for the full-length race.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
35 mins ago
Portimao: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
F1
News
40 mins ago
Oscar Piastri: “We made right call” | Separate McLaren “mistake” identified
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
MotoGP
Results
54 mins ago
2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Race Results
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
MotoGP
News
55 mins ago
Jorge Martin wins as Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez collide
Jorge
Jorge
F1
News
1 hour ago
Mercedes double-disaster in Australia: “Is it a team that drivers want to go to?”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in the pits. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

WSBK
News
2 hours ago
2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Race (2) Results
Alvaro Bautista, Catalunya WorldSBK, Superpole Race, 24 March
Alvaro Bautista, Catalunya WorldSBK, Superpole Race, 24 March
Moto2
Race Report
2 hours ago
2024 Portuguese Moto2: Emotional first win finally comes for Canet
Aron Canet, Moto2 race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Aron Canet, Moto2 race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
MotoGP
2 hours ago
Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao: LIVE UPDATES!
Francesco Bagnaia, Tissot sprint race, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Francesco Bagnaia, Tissot sprint race, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Moto2
Results
2 hours ago
2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Race Results
Aron Canet, Moto2, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Aron Canet, Moto2, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March