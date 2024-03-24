2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 41m 18.138s 2 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.882s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +5.362s 4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +11.129s 5 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +16.437s 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +19.403s 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +20.130s 8 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +21.549s 9 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +23.929s 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +28.195s 11 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +28.244s 12 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +29.271s 13 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +31.334s 14 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +34.932s 15 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +38.267s 16 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +40.174s 17 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +40.775s 18 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +52.362s Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) DNF Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) DNF Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) DNF Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) DNF

*Rookie.

Jorge Martin wins the 2024 Portimao MotoGP while late drama behind saw Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez clash over fifth, then Maverick Vinales crash from second due to a suspected gearbox issue on the last lap.

That also put rookie Pedro Acosta onto the podium, alongside Martin and pole qualifier Enea Bastianini.

The Bagnaia-Marquez incident saw Marquez dive inside the struggling reigning double champion at Turn 5 with three laps to go. But as Marquez drifted slightly wide at the apex, Bagnaia tried to cut back under the Gresini Ducati.

The pair then collided, sending both to the ground. The incident is under investigation.

Sprint winner Vinales, who had stalked Martin for the entire race, suddenly slowed onto the home straight as the final lap began. The Aprilia rider then continued into Turn 1, where he ran wide and highsided.

The team later stated that it was "presumably" a gearbox problem with "further analysis in due course."

The Vinales drama put Acosta, who had already battled his way past the likes of Jack Miller, Brad Binder, Marc Marquez and then Bagnaia, onto his first premier-class podium.

Franco Morbidelli, Alex Marquez and Raul Fernandez fell in separate incidents in the early laps. Morbidelli and Marquez rejoined at the back with Marquez later retiring his GP23.

While all riders except Fabio Quartararo had used the soft rear tyre for the Sprint, the entire grid picked medium rear (and hard front) for the full-length race.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.